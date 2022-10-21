We begin this week with the offensive linemen of the University of Texas, who thanks to a group known as Horns with Heart, have raised $800,000 in NIL monies to be distributed to every scholarship eligible offensive linemen for an average of $50,000 per player.
It is dubbed the “Pancake Factory” in reference to the classic pancake block in which an opposing defensive lineman ends up flat on his back from a block by an opposing offensive lineman.
The requirements are for the Horns offensive linemen to appear at charitable endeavors that impact both the university as well as the community at large with the goal of sustaining funding on a yearly basis into perpetuity.
To paraphrase the old Virginia Slims cigarette commercial, “You’ve come a long way baby.”
This weekend let’s see which teams look like it should have digested a lot more breakfast pancakes, and which celebrate its dominating victory with one final pancake block.
No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon (FOX, 3:30 p.m.)
With apologies to Thomas Wolfe, you can go home again.
New Hampshire native, and UNH grad Chip Kelly, the headman of UCLA is returning to the site of his greatest triumphs, Eugene, Oregon, and bringing the undefeated Blue and Gold Wallenda-esque footballers from LA, who are shouldering the last realistic hopes for a Pac-12 team to earn a playoff invite.
And unless the “Sons of Mel Farr” are able to capture the W, the playoff dreams of the conference will have disappeared faster than a pair of Birkenstock Boston vanishes from the store shelves, or the smoke from the Vatican announcing the election of a new Pope.
This series first kicked off in 1928, at a time when Herbert Hoover was sitting in the Oval Office wrestling with the early throes of the “Great Depression” with the Bruins of UCLA holding a 39-31 advantage.
But over the last decade, the Ducks have been quacking quite loudly, having won three in-a-row, and an eye-popping nine of the last ten.
In addition to the enigmatic Kelly, the leader of this Bruins revival, is its electric field general Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR), who throws a ball with the power of Zeus, while directing the nation’s twelfth (41-pts) highest scoring eleven.
The QB, who is fifth in the nation in pass efficiency, hits target with the precision of the Iranian Islam Revolutionary Guard, and when he’s on the run, glides and spins with the elegance of Baryshnikov dancing a Don Quixote solo, with assists from a bruising steam rolling tailback Zach Charbonnet.
The Michigan transfer sits eighth in nation in yards gained from scrimmage, averaging an eye-arching 123-yards a game, while his primary target, Jake Bobo is more like Dennis from the early sixties television series, a defense stressing touchdown creating menace.
On D, the “Sons of HOF Kenny Easley” featuring backer Laiatu Latu (7 tfls-6.5 sacks), corner Kenny Churchwell, and safety Mo Osling, stone runners, limiting teams to less than 100-rushing yards, but struggle (88th) in attempting to shoot down any aerial attacks, which is problematic against the dynamic Oregon offense.
In last year’s off season the AD of “Phil Knight U,” aka the Oregon Ducks, made a pair of brilliant Bobby Fisher-like moves, hiring former Georgia D-coordinator Dan Lanning as its new head coach, and rescuing QB Bo Nix from the swirling and stifling offensive abyss that he was caught in playing on the Plains of Auburn.
The Ducks field general, who directs the nation’s ninth (42 pts) highest scoring squad, has arguably become at least for the moment, the most renown Bo, since Bo Derek, Bo Jackson, and Bo Diddly, and is experiencing a rebirth in Eugene, completing 70-percent of his passes, while eliminating those costly interceptions that have haunted his early career.
The leader of this Eugene revival, who also has 8 rushing TDs, is cocooned by one of the nation’s best o-lines which has surrendered only a single sack, and assisted by the earth moving trio; Bucky Irving, Noah Whitington, and Sean Dollar, all of whom are averaging over 6-yards a carry.
And when its feisty leader takes to the crisp clean (that is if there isn’t a wild fire around) air over Autzen Stadium, he lasers on tight end Terrance Ferguson, and receivers Troy Franklin and Chase Cota, who have the ability to stress any defense.
On D, the “Sons of Dave Wilcox” anchored by backers Jeffrey Bassa, Noah Sewell, and corner Bennett Williams, stone runners surrendering less than 100-yards a game, but struggles mightily (113th) defending any aerial attacks, which is not a winning recipe against the visitors from the City of Angles.
This is a difficult game to get a handle, the talent of UCLA’s QB DTR sends shivers, but that said, we’re staying with the revivalist tour of Bo Nix to lead the Ducks to the promise land, and at the same time, kill any playoff dreams for the Pac-12.
No. 14 Syracuse at No. 5 Clemson
(Ch. 5, Noon)
In 1889 Benjamin Harrison was occupying the White House when the footballers from Syracuse first strapped on its helmets, and for only the third time since 1935 the “Sons of Ernie Davis” have started its season by painting with a perfect 6-0 Orange hued palate.
Before this season’s surprising run, the most recent occurred in 1987, the same year that Ronald Reagan gave his historic; “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall” speech in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, and that year Syracuse would go on to finish 11-0-1 under the leadership of its HOF coach Dick MacPherson, and finish the year as the fourth ranked team in America.
When its season began the seat of its headman Dino Barbers, who is in his seventh season of roaming the Carrier Dome sideline, was hotter than the griddle of the South Street Diner hamstrung by his woeful 29-43 record of futility.
But now that the surprising Cuse is officially bowl eligible, those early fall days that were filled with trepidation have slipped into a distant Hitchcockian memory.
And arguably the most important ingredient that was added to this prize winning stew, was the hiring of offensive coordinator, Robert Anae, who comes by way of Virginia.
He was charged with the mandate of transforming the “Sons of Jim Brown” into a pro-style pass centric eleven, which fits QB Garrett Shrader, its dual-threat Mississippi State transfer, better than a suit designed by Tom Ford.
The rocket-armed field general is assisted by his slashing tailback Sean Tucker, who averages 107-yards a game, while his Redwood sized (6-5, 215) wideout, Oronde Gadsden, possesses game breaking ability with every grab.
On D, the “Sons of Dwight Freeney,” the nation’s sixth (13 pts) stingiest, featuring backers Mikel Jones, Marlowe Wax, corner Garrett Williams, and end Caleb Okechukwu, have been as suffocating as Albert DeSalvo in snuffing out both the run and the pass thus making the Orange very dangerous visitors, and putting Clemson on the same high alert as the military of Japan watching North Korea.
With a noon time kick for this ACC Atlantic Division showdown, the Tigers headman Dabo Swinney made the following public service plea to the faithful, “Get your ankles taped, grab a biscuit, and get to Death Valley early.”
But with apologies to “Bard of Avon” from Hamlet, act 3, scene 2, “methinks” Dabo protests too much, as his Howard’s Rock eleven owns the nation’s longest winning streak, currently sitting at a baker’s dozen 13, while winning a jaw-dropping 37 consecutive games in Death Valley.
In other words, Clemson loses a game at home about as often as Red Sox owner John Henry does anything for the City of Boston outside of course from siphoning away the fans money.
Remember when he said that he was “haunted” by the Yawkey street sign outside of Fenway Park, and yet somehow the Yawkey name just happens to appear on the side of nearly every cancer treatment hospital in the City Boston. HMMM!
On offense, the “Sons of Bennie Cunningham” are not, with apologies to Jay McInerney, a “bright lights big city” operation, it doesn’t dazzle, but with apologies to HOF coach Hank Stram has been slowly matriculating down the field grinding teams into submission.
The Tigers are led by its dual-threat QB DJ Uiagalelei (17 Tds-2 Ints), who has quietly developed into an intimidating force, with assists from a battering ram tailback sparkplug Will Shipley, and a passel of glue-fingered receivers; Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins, Joseph Ngata, and tight end David Allen.
On D, the “Sons of William Refrigerator Perry” anchored by backers Jeremiah Trotter, Trenton Simpson, and end Myles (8 tfls-5 sacks) Murphy, swarm to the ball faster than a group of high school boys gawking at a viewing of Victoria Secret runway show, while hitting with the force of Paul Bunyan’s axe.
And despite the fact that the footballers of Death Valley have had season long issues defending against aerial strikes, and for the first time last week had its stellar run D shredded, we’re staying with the Tigers to maintain both of its winning streaks, and with apologies to “Cinderella” the Syracuse carriage transforms into a pumpkin just in time for All Hallows Eve.
No. 20 Texas at No. 11 Oklahoma State
(Ch. 5, 3:30 p.m.)
This is game four of the 2022 Steve Sarkisian revenge tour, with dates with Kansas and Baylor remaining on the docket to finish out the year.
Last season UT’s headman endured a dismally disappointing 5-7 inaugural season which generated a great deal of grumbling amongst the bourbon sipping money-elite of Austin as a result of its losses to; West Virginia, Iowa State, Kansas and Oklahoma.
And so far this season the Longhorns have corrected that ledger, with the Cowboys of Oklahoma State its next victim on that docket.
On offense, the “Sons of Darrell Royal” are directed by its starry 5-star freshman QB Quinn Ewers, whose shaggy Woodstockian appearance, combined with his smiling laid back “hey, man” life is good on field demeanor would make a “Dead Head” seem like a hard charging CEO.
But in this instance, as George Eliot said, “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” and the ‘Burnt Orange field general, has the ability to hit his target with the same accuracy as the legendary Texas sharpshooter Joe Bowman.
The Horns marksman gets a big assist from his pair of BEVO-like rumbling tone setters; Bijan Robinson, who sits eighth in the nation in yards gained and 10 TDs, and combined with his backfield mate Roschon Johnson comprise one of the most dynamic tandems in the nation.
And when the director of the Darrell Royal eleven takes to the Austin skies, he lasers on wideout Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, and Jordan Whittington quality chain movers all.
On D, the “Sons of Tommy Nobis” anchored by backers Jaylan Ford, DeMarrion Overshown, and end Ovie Oghoufo have shown improvement, especially with the addition of defense whisperer, and former TCU head man Gary Patterson, but are still have some frightening colander lapses in the secondary.
In Stillwater Cowboys are nursing its wounds.
After last week’s crushing loss, the footballers of “Boone Pickens U,” aka the Cowboys of Oklahoma State, are desperately in need of this victory to, with apologies to Jesse Jackson, “keep hope alive” in the Big 12 title race.
But with apologies to Robert Preston in the classic “Music Man,” there is trouble right here in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Pokes indubitable leader dual-threat QB Spencer Sanders, the director of the nation’s fifth (44 pts) highest scoring squad, is nursing an injury to his throwing shoulder which has dramatically affected his accuracy in last two games, but not his tenacity, and we’re expecting the Cowboys leader to be under center at loud and rowdy Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday.
The Cowboys field general is assisted by a steamrolling tailback Dominic Richardson while choosing from a trio of Linus blanket receivers; Braydon Johnson (19 yards a grab), Brennan Presley, and Bryson Green, for a passing attack that averages 300-yards a game.
On D, the “Sons of R.W. McQuarters featuring backer Mason Cobb, and ends Tyler Lacy, and Brock Martin, have displayed, again with apologies to Robert Preston, a huge slice of “River City Trouble” sitting 110th overall, and a near bottom feeding 126th defending against the pass, which is definitely not a winning recipe against the Longhorns.
That said, this is not an easy game to get a handle. We are never really comfortable taking Texas in these type of spots, but we’ll stick with Sarkisian to keep his revenge tour on the winning path, as Texas earns a hard fought victory, continues to rise in the polls, and quiets the grumbling of the Austin elite.
No. 24 Mississippi State at No. 6 Alabama
(ESPN, 7 p.m.)
Might this game be an omen?
Last week in a classic for the ages, Alabama had its fifteen game winning streak against Tennessee snapped by its uncharacteristically sloppy performance, and this Saturday, in the 107th edition this series, the Tide is looking to extend its fourteen game winning streak against the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, whose last victory against Nick’s eleven occurred late in W’s second term 2007. Hmmm!
The first game of this series was played in 1896, when William McKinley was occupying the Oval Office, a 20-0 whitewash by the “Sons of Bear,” in fact in the first three meetings the Bulldogs were outgunned 92-0, which turned out to be a forerunner for Alabama’s eye-popping 86-17-3 series dominance.
In Starkville, Mississippi State’s mad scientist, Mike Leach, the eccentric godfather of the Air Raid offense, has the perfect pilot in QB Will “I never met a man I didn’t like” Rogers, who is tied for third in the nation with 23 TD passes, and averaging 330-passing yards a game.
The “Cowbell Nation’s” sharpshooter also has the luxury of choosing from more targets than the MBTA has trains off line and under repair led by wideouts Caleb Ducking, Rufus Harvey, and Rara Thomas.
But MSU’s feeble ground attack, which averages less than 100-yards a game and rests a near bottom feeding 123rd behind Dillon Johnson, and Ja’quavious Marks, who do most of its damage, not by plowing the earth, but by catching out of the backfield.
On D, the “Sons of D.D. Lewis” anchored by backers Jett Johnson, Nathaniel Watson, and corner Decamerion Richardson, are nearly as ineffective as the Commonwealth’s Governor’s Council, or the Office of Vice President of the United States, and will not cause any sleepless nights for offensive coordinators.
In Tuscaloosa, with apologies to John Wayne, Nick Saban is as ornery as “The Duke’s” character Rooster Cogburn in “True Grit” steaming over a record breaking (17 penalties) mistake filled performance which cost the Tide its first loss of the season.
When the headman of “Title Town” addressed the media on Monday, he issued the following Mother Superior warning to his team; “We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful. Nobody is entitled to a position.”
Wow, like Mother Superior with a pointer in her hand that should capture their attention.
The Tide’s QB Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman winner, is the Arturo Toscanini maestro of the nation’s fourth (45 pts) highest scoring squad, hitting his target with the precision of William Tell or Annie Oakley, and performing with the unflappable duende (thank you George Frazier) of James Dean squiring Pier Angeli.
Alabama’s commander is assisted by his dynamic Eveready roadrunners Jahmyr Gibbs, who is averaging 7-yards a pop, and his talented partner Jase McClellan, then chooses between a trio of receivers; Kobe Prentice Trawshon Hollden, and Ja’Corey Brooks, who surprisingly haven’t performed to the standards its faithful have grown to expect at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
[Note: Louisville transfer Tyler Harrel, who runs like a Kenyan, may see his first action as a wideout this Saturday.]
On D, the “Sons of Lee Roy Jordan” anchored by its All-World backer Will Anderson (10.5 tfls-5 sacks) and fellow backers Henry To’oTo’o, and Jalen Moody’ swarm to the ball, while hitting with the force of a Bob Gibson fastball blasting into the mitt of Tim McCarver, but have shown some vulnerability defending against aerial attacks.
There is never a great time to play Alabama, but walking into Tuscaloosa after a rare loss, it becomes more like Butch and Sundance running out with their six-shooters to face the Mexican Army as close to a sure losing proposition, as Fredo betraying Michael in “The Godfather Part II.”
Last week: 2-2
Season record: 18-10
