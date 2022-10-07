We begin this week with a pair of unusual college football names, one a nickname, the other a permanent name change that works for both.
Arkansas starry linebacker was born James Morris Pool, but since birth his father called him Bumper, and when he first went to school and his teacher asked him his name, he replied Bumper because he thought that was his real name.
Well the name became his permanent first name when at the age of 16, with the blessing of his parents he legally changed it to Bumper James Morris Pool, to be forever known as Bumper.
The other is Alabama’s talented cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, whose real first name is Ga’Quincy, but when he was born he came out smiling, and his grandmother thought he looked like the Kool-Aid Man, and a nickname was literally born.
In fact on the Alabama roster he is listed as Kool-Aid, and in a sign of the times he has signed a NIL with the Kool-Aid Company.
This weekend let’s see which teams perform so poorly they could use an alias to safely leave the stadium, and which want their names shouted to the rafters over another stellar winning performance.
Texas A&M at No.1 Alabama
(Ch. 4, 8 p.m.)
After a summer of sniping at each other over the number and amounts of player NIL payments, we finally get to see the Jimbo vs Nick redux where it belongs, on the gridiron and in prime time.
But with apologies to Dickens, this is also a tale of two quarterbacks, as both starters, the Aggies Max Johnson, and the Tide’s Bryce Young, are nursing injuries, and remain questionable for Saturday night’s hoedown.
In light of that, Jimbo Fisher has opened the competition between backup QB Haynes King, and five star freshman Conner Weigman saying simply, “the best player will play.”
It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement for King, who began the season as the Aggies starter before losing his job to the injured Johnson.
But truth be told, the footballers from College Station are going to need a lot more than “The 12th Man” to fix its “Flintstones-like” Stone Age bottom feeding offense if it intends to challenge Saban’s No. 1 band in the land.
In fact, the only people who would revel in A&M”s “three-yards and a cloud of dust” old school presentation would be Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, and trail boss Gil Favor from the classic early 60’s television show “Rawhide.”
It’s archaic and arthritic offense sits near the bottom in every major category, averaging a pathetic 21-points a game, which means the Aggies score about as often as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cracks a smile, or to put it another way, score at just twice the average output of UMass football. YIKES!
The Aggies D has been the backbone, and lifeline for the underachieving “Sons of Ray Childress” led by backers Antonio Johnson, Chris Russell Jr., and Demani Richardson, it swarms to the ball and hits with the animosity of a divorce decree filed by Giselle Bundchen, allowing a miniscule high-cotton 16-points a game, and has kept the Aggies season, such as it is, from a total collapse.
In Alabama, the health of its QB Bryce Young, the Tide’s reigning Heisman winner, who has a chance to match Ohio State’s Archie Griffin as the only players to capture the trophy twice, takes precedent over the state’s important voter rights redistricting case, which is presently being argued in front of the Supreme Court.
After all, this is football in the South, and like docking a space craft at the Space Station, one must have its priorities in the proper alignment!!
If the Tide’s impeccable commander is unable to play, the “Sons of Johnny Musso” will turn to its fuel-injected dual-threat sophomore QB Jalen Milroe, whose throwing accuracy, although not as wayward as that of Dr. Anthony Fauci tossing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, remains as challenging as an explanation by Professor Irwin Corey.
But what is as clear as a Vermont mountain stream in the spring, is an elusive running ability that allows him to slice though a defense quicker than a chef with a Ginsu knife slicing through a Wagyu filet, making him a dangerous offensive asset.
Whoever is under center, and the faithful are obviously hoping for Young, he’ll be assisted by his rocket-fueled Georgia Tech transfer tailback Jahmyr Gibbs, who is averaging nearly 9-yards a carry, and along with his equally talented partner Jase McClellan, cover more ground than a Kansas wheat farmer, averaging an eye-popping 250-yards a game.
And when the Tide’s QB takes to the Tuscaloosa skies the wideout duo; Kobe Prentice, and Isaiah Bond have begun to emerge from their early season cocoon, and if the upward trend continues, opposing d-coordinators will have to be like the Japan Military watching North Korea, on full high-end alert.
On D, the Gibraltar-hardened “Sons of Marty Lyons,” the nation’s fifth (11-pts) stingiest, anchored by its All-World backer Will Anderson, his partners Henry To’oto’o, Jaylen Moody, and corner Kool-Aid McKinstry zooms to the ball like a North Korean IRBM ballistic missile, and is harder to penetrate than the nuclear codes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Last season the Aggies upset Alabama lassoing the Tide with its only regular season loss, and this rematch in Bryant-Denny has its faithful thirsting and lusting for a payback.
But these are the types of games, and Alabama is a big (23.5) favorite, that get St. Nick boiling over the indifference of the fans who think just put up the W, which leads Saban to his favorite “rat poison” rant.
Poison or not, as Steely Dan once sang, “They call Alabama the Crimson Tide … ” and the Tide does in fact roll, tacking a Hitchcockian third crushing loss onto Jimbo’s resume in the Aggies first six games. And as Mr. Rodgers might ask, “Can you say overrated?!”
No.11 Utah at No. 18 UCLA
(FOX, 3:30 p.m.)
The footballers of Salt Lake City, who have won five in a row in this series, are making its second Rose Bowl visit in the last nine months, the place where the Utes lost a heartbreaking New Year’s Day 48-45 shootout to Ohio State.
Utah’s headman Kyle Whittingham (148-71), who has stealthy emerged as one of the best coaches in America, is embarking on his 19th season roaming the sidelines of Rice-Eccles Stadium, tying him with Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, as the second longest tenured coaches in the nation, topped only by Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz who is in season number 24.
The Utes grizzled leader is like the harbor’s iconic Boston Light, a beacon of stability, whose teams epitomize a hard edged aggressive style, which is reflective of his demanding, but highly successful businesslike personality.
On offense, these “Sons of Bob Trumpy” are directed by its dual-threat gunslinger Cameron Rising, who hits his target with the same accuracy as a Red-tailed hawk zeroing on an unsuspecting New York City rat foraging in a Central Park trash barrel.
The Utes starry commander is assisted by the tailback trio of Micah Bernard, Tavion Thomas, and Jaylon Glover, while Devaughn Vele, and tight end Dalton Kincaid provide comforting targets for the nation’s eleventh (42-pts) highest scoring offense.
On D, the “Sons of Larry Wilson” the country’s tenth (14-pts) stingiest attacking eleven, led by corner Clark Phillips, backers Mohamoud Diabate, Karene Reid, and tackle Junior Tafuna, hit with the concussive force of a Ken Norton right hand, and are harder to penetrate than reading through James Joyce’s “Ulysses.”
In the City of Angels, the “other” football team is making a case that it is deserving of equal marquee billing.
Coach Chip Kelly, a native of Dover, New Hampshire, and the former UNH offensive coordinator, has his UCLA Bruins sitting 5-0 for the first time since the Boston Marathon bombing year of 2013, and is finally piquing some real interest into its Rip Van Winkle faithful.
But after opening its season with a four-pack of sugar coated cupcakes, followed by last week’s attention grabbing victory against Washington, this showdown will determine if the “Sons of Tommy Prothro” are indeed a “real” Pac 12 threat, or simply Memorex.
On offense of the “Sons of Gary Beban” are commanded by its rocket armed QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, (DTR for short), who when he’s on the run gallops with the speed of Secretariat, and the elusiveness of Bo Jangles, and is as electrifying as the Red Line’s third rail.
The Bruins sharpshooter’s hits his primary target Jake Bobo with the precision of a fly cast by Ted Williams fishing for the elusive Atlantic salmon, and assisted by a bruising and punishing tailback Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan transfer, for an offense that is thirteenth best in the nation averaging 41-points a game.
On D, the “Sons of Ken Norton Jr.” anchored by backer Laiatu Latu, who is third in the nation with 6-sacks, and safeties Mo Osling III and Steven Blaylock stone runners, but have some serious fissures defending opposing aerial attacks, which is a major headache for the increasing number of UCLA faithful that are jumping on the band wagon.
This is a difficult game to get a handle, a solid case can be made for both sides, but we’ll stay with the grizzled headman from Salt Lake City and his Utah Utes to grab the W, as the “Sons of Roy Jefferson” prepare for another major test next week against the Trojans of USC in the vastly improving, but at the same time rapidly disappearing Pac-12 Conference.
No. 17 TCU at No. 19 Kansas
(FS1, Noon)
Not even Nostradamus could have envisioned this pigskin scenario.
The Kansas footballers are 5-0 for the first time since the first year of Barak Obama’s first term in 2009, and now stunningly finds itself ranked in the top 20, with College Game Day coming to make its first ever appearance in Lawrence.
The next thing you’ll tell me is that the Ukrainian Army has the Russians on the run.
Maybe this “It’s a Wonderful Life” tale is best summarized by Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, “Toto, I’ve a feeling that we’re not in Kansas anymore.”
And dare I say, might KU be a legitimate threat in the Big 12 conference?
But there may be a need for an adjustment to the euphoric volume emanating from the Lawrence campus, as a Prudential-sized Purple and White obstacle is looming over the Memorial Stadium horizon, better known as the Horned Frogs of TCU, whose offense has been virtually unstoppable, averaging nearly 50-points a game.
First year coach Sonny Dykes, has brought his fun and gun attack to Fort Worth, and the “Sons of Sammy Baugh” have thrived under the tutelage of this quarterback whisperer whose philosophy is to simply make winning fun.
This offensive juggernaut is commanded by its dual threat gun slinger, QB Max Duggan, who leads the nation in pass efficiency, while hitting his targets with the precision a Ukrainian tank commander firing at the Russians retreating from the town of Lyman.
The Frogs dynamic commander is assisted by a quartet of receivers featuring Taye Barber, who averages 18-yards a grab, and his partner Derius Davis, while the nation’s sixth best earth moving squad, featuring Kendre Miller, and Emari Demercado, covers more ground than lettuce pickers of the San Fernando Valley, averaging over 250-yards a game.
On D, the “Sons of Bob Lilly” anchored by backers Dee Winters, Johnny Hodges, and safety Mark Perry is solid, but will not cause any sleepless nights for offensive coordinators.
This KU season, and culture change isn’t necessary a surprise to its second-year coach Lance Leipold, who is as familiar with winning, as Marilyn Monroe was to a camera, Jesse James to a six shooter, or Doc Holiday to a deck of cards.
When the Kansas ball coach was at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater his teams won an eyebrow arching six national championships, five of which were undefeated seasons, as he became the fastest coach in history to reach 100 wins, accomplishing it in a mere mind-blowing 106 games.
On offense, the “Sons of John Hadl” are directed by its dual-threat QB Jalon Daniels, and assisted by a dynamic pair of roadrunners Devin Neal, and Daniel Hishaw, the nation’s sixteenth best running attack, while receivers Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold, and Quentin Skinner, provide comforting targets for its field general.
On D, the “Sons of Nolan Cromwell” led by backer Rich Miller, safety Kenny Logan, and end Lonnie Phelps, struggled mightily defending opponent’s aerial attacks, which is not a winning recipe when facing the Horned Frogs.
With apologies to its author L. Frank Baum, the imaginative creator of the “Wizard of Oz,” we think another fairy tale rings truer on Saturday afternoon, as the Kansas carriage changes back into a pumpkin, (after all Halloween is only a couple of weeks away), as Sonny Dykes Horned Frogs leap up the polls becoming a legitimate challenger in the Big 12 conference.
No. 8 Tennessee at No. 25 LSU
(ESPN, Noon) Josh Heupel’s Rocky Toppers are showcasing more speed than the Music City Grand Prix, or a Great Smokey Mountain meth-lab.
The Vols orange cladded maestro, QB Hendon Hooker, who directs the second (48-pts) highest scoring eleven in the land, has been lighting the Neyland scoreboard with the same effortless ease that composer Aaron Copeland carries when standing at the podium directing his arresting classic; “Appalachian Spring.”
The dynamic UT QB, who pilots along as the nation’s eighth most efficient passer, has yet to throw an interception while continually hitting his targets with the precision of a Sandy Koufax fastball.
With apologies to Eddy Arnold, this “Tennessee Stud” is assisted by the road running pairing of Jabari Small, and Jaylan Wright, and lasers on a stable of Allstate receivers led its game breaker Cedric Tillman (ankle- questionable), Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, and tight end Princeton Fant, who represent the main components on the nation’s second best aerial attack, which is averaging an eye-popping 365-yards a game.
But as dynamic as the Vols are on offense, its D, with apologies to “Samuel Taylor Coleridge,” has been an albatross, and like Albert DeSalvo, has the potential to snuff out this Knoxville football festival.
These shaky “Sons of Steve Kiner,” (95th overall) anchored by backers Aaron Beasley, and Jeremy Banks have been as exposed nearly as often as the runway models of a Victoria Secret lingerie show, allowing an SEC worst 309-yards through the air, and all its offensive speed be damned, that is not a winning SEC formula.
On the Bayou, the man from Everett Brian Kelly, whose attempt at a Cajun accent was nearly as pitiful as the Boston accent croaked out by Martin Sheen in “The Departed,” has brought some much needed discipline, and organization to the “Sons of Billy Cannon,” who are suddenly riding a four game winning streak.
It traces back to the Tigers signature anvil-hardened D of the “Sons of Tommy Casanova,” the nation’s fourteenth (14 pts) stingiest, anchored by its disrupting and swarming end BJ Ojulari, and backer Harold Perkins, on a squad that has been harder to penetrate than the inner sanctum of North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and with apologies to “Creedence” has been the guiding candle of light for LSU during its winning streak.
On offense, the “Sons of Bert Jones” under the direction of QB Jayden Daniels, the transfer from Arizona State, who hasn’t been able to connect on any big plays, especially with the Tigers All-America wideout Kayshon Boutte, and overall is averaging a measly 7-yards a completion, and along with wideouts Malik Nabors, and Jaray Jenkins remains as dysfunctional as the operations of the MBTA.
The Tigers offensive firepower flows behind its other staple, its power running game, shared by Josh Williams, Noah Cain, and John Emery, which averages 196-yards a game, and along with its “iron-curtain” D, is sharing the starring roles in its streak of four in-a-row.
These SEC footballers first met on the gridiron in 1925, when Calvin “Silent Cal” Coolidge was occupying the Oval Office, and yet this is only the 34th meeting overall, with the Volunteers, who have lost five in a row to LSU, holding a 20-10-3 overall series lead.
That said, this is also another difficult game to get a handle.
It’s a struggle between the Volunteers sieve-like defense, mixed with the 11 a.m. “television” kickoff, all playing a factor. But nevertheless, we ultimately feel that Tennessee’s firepower and speed will be just enough to carry the day for Heupel’s Volunteers.
Last week: 3-1
Season record: 13-7
