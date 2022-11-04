We begin this week with an academic powerhouse, a mascot, a suspension, and a violation of policy that proved that his protest statement was as accurate as William Tell.
On October, 22 in a game against Arizona State the Stanford Tree mascot was suspended after unfurling a banner at half-time that read: “Stanford hates fun.”
The student executive committee immediately suspending the Tree Mascot for such an egregious offense, proving beyond any reasonable doubt that the Tree’s message was 100 percent accurate.
In this case, with apologies to Dr. George Berkeley, if a Tree falls out of favor at halftime of a football game, it does in fact make a sound!
This weekend, let’s see which teams celebrate a big win by high-fiving its mascot, and which trudge off in silence suspending all activities of fun.
No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia
(Ch. 4, 3:30 p.m.)
This is a bigger than the release of Taylor Swift’s new album “Midnights.”
In addition to the obvious, the faithful of Athens and Knoxville, this glamour hoedown, with a hat-tip to Walter Winchell and his signature sign on: “Good Evening Mr. and Mrs. America and All the Ships at Sea” has garnered the type national interest that is nearly as big as Pope John Paul II’s motorcade meandering down Dorchester’s Columbia Rd. in my old neighborhood of Boston (the Athens of America) in 1979, the “Who shot J.R.?,” episode, or the sign off shows of M*A*S*H, and Johnny Carson.
In fact, it’s the biggest game in Athens since the third year of Ronald “Mr. Twenty Mule Team Borax” Reagan’s first term, when the No. 3 ranked Auburn Tigers defeated the No. 4 ranked Bulldogs; 13-7 in 1983, when “Islands in the Stream” by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton was the No. 1 song in the land.
This will be the 52 meeting between these SEC rivals, the first of which was played in 1899 when William McKinley occupied the Oval Office, a 5-0 victory by the Bulldogs, who are currently riding a five game winning streak, and hold a 26-23-2 series advantage.
Tennessee’s headman Josh Heupel has brewed an offensive stew that operates, with apologies to Mel Brooks, at “Ludicrous Speed” scoring faster than the Steven King writes another horror novel, or Kim Jong-un fires off another rocket.
On offense, these “Sons of Bobby Dodd” are directed by its Heisman contending QB Hendon Hooker the Vols swashbuckling sharpshooter, who plays with the cocky confidence of “Cool Hand Luke.”
He ranks second overall in pass efficiency, having tossed 18 TDs with only a single interception, while piloting the nation’s top (49 pts) ranked scoring squad with the same dynamic panache as Leonard Bernstein at the podium of the New York Philharmonic.
The unflappable UT commander is assisted by a pair of high-cotton roadrunners Jaylen Wright, and Jabari Small, while lasering on one of nation’s best, in wideout Jalin Hyatt, who averages 113-receiving yards a game while leading the a nation with 14 TDs, and along with his partners Bru McCoy, and the returning Cedric Tillman, have stunned opposing defenses by attacking with the overwhelming force of Captain Ahab’s spear.
On D, the “Sons of Reggie White” (82nd overall), featuring backers Jeremy Banks, Aaron Beasley, and safety Trevon Flowers, fly to the ball stoning runners, and despite its near bottom feeding pass defense that surrenders 300-yards a game, it has dramatically improved since the season opener.
In Athens, unlike, “President W,” aka George Bush, who in 2003 shouted from the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln “Mission Accomplished” in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Georgia coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs have won 26 of its last 27, including the 2021 national title, has succeeded in his mission of transforming the footballers of the Peach State into a perennial national power.
And unlike the Orange Line, the Dawgs remain on track for a legitimate chance to capture its second consecutive national title, something that hasn’t happened since Alabama accomplished it in 2011-12.
On offense, the “Sons of Zeke Bratkowski” are commanded by QB Stetson Bennett IV, its sharpshooting 25-year old NIL millionaire who has the $million soap opera name to match.
The Athens assassin, who pilots the nation’s sixth (41 pts) highest scoring eleven, is assisted by a pair of bulldozing earth-movers, Kenny McIntosh, and Daijun Edwards, while tight ends Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and wideout Ladd McConkey are quality chain movers.
On D, the “Sons of Jake Scott,” the nation’s second (10 pts) stingiest, anchored by backer Jamon Dumas-Johnson, corner Malaki Starks, and tackle Jalen Carter, swarms to the ball, hits with the concussive power of a Sonny Liston right hand, and are tougher to penetrate than the inner sanctum of Vladimir Putin.
This is a difficult game to get a handle.
We are fully aware that the sons of the late great HOF coach, and gentleman, Vince Dooley loses a game in Sanford Stadium about as often as Terry Francona makes a visit to the Red Sox front office, and yet that said we’re going with the Volunteers and its 4th of July explosive offense, to spring the upset.
No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU
(ESPN, 7 p.m.)
This will be Brian Kelley’s third kick at the can (a phrasing which traces back to the games played by the kids of America during the Great Depression,) against Nick Saban.
And with apologies to Robert Vaughn, the man from Everett, is hoping that this one will finally pay dividends, after he was humbled by the embarrassing 73-28 aggregate during his two previous national spotlight attempts when he was holding down the fort of the South Bend Irish footballers.
But this is the type of game, with first place in the SEC West riding on the outcome that enticed LSU’s new headman to bail out on Notre Dame faster than Usain Bolt.
With apologies to Robert Preston, Kelly, the “Harold Hill” of college football, knew full well that in order to have a legitimate opportunity to achieve his resume topping goal of a national title, it had to be at a school where speed, a roster bursting with five-star talent, and most importantly the absence of any “hindering” restrictions, such as classes and grades, and when LSU came a calling with a 10-year, $95 million kiss, game, set, and match, or as a pal of mine likes to say: “America, what a country!”
In this 87th hoedown, referred to simply as the “First Saturday in November,” the Tuscaloosa Title Towners, who have captured 10 of the last 11, and an eye-popping five in-a-row in Death Valley, hold a dominating 55-26-5 series lead.
On offense, the “Sons of Jeff Rutledge” are commanded by its reigning dual-threat Heisman winner, QB Bryce Young, who hits his target with the same precision as the Yankee fans at the sight of Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the “House that Ruth Built” while playing with the same unrivaled joy as Gene Kelly spinning and dancing on the lamppost in the classic scene from “Singing in the Rain.”
The pilot of the nation’s fourth (42 pts) highest scoring eleven, is assisted by his turbo-charged game breaking tailback, Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, who is equally dangerous swinging out of the backfield, and along with his partner Jase McClellan, and a trio of rapidly maturing receivers; Ja’Corey Brooks, Kobe Prenice, and Traeshon Holden are showing the ability to stress any defense.
On D, the “Sons of Lee Roy Jordan,” the nation’s seventh (16 pts) stingiest, anchored by its All-World backer Will Anderson, who has 12 tackles for loss, and his partners Henry To’oTo’o, Dallas Turner, and LSU transfer, corner Eli Ricks, stone runners, while attacking with the same ferocity that Congresswoman AOC holds toward minority leader Kevin McCarthy, but has shown some vulnerability defending against the pass.
[Note, Alabama has to clean up it sloppy penalty riddled play or it will never leave Baton Rouge with a W.]
One doesn’t need the skills of Detective Colombo to figure out that this space has never been a fan of coach Brian Kelly, especially his act of finger pointing everywhere except at the reflection in the mirror.
But as much as it pains me to say, he has done a nice job in his first year on the Bayou.
On offense, the “Sons of Billy Cannon” are directed by its elusive dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels, who after a slow start, has morphed into a dangerous long ball marksman, as well as a runner, leading the Tigers with 9-rushing touchdowns, and book-ended by the fact that he has thrown only a single interception.
The starry QB, is assisted by his passel of roadrunners; Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin, John Emery, and Noah Cain, whose ability to create short second or third down situations has made Daniels and the LSU offense nearly as dangerous as the next door neighbor of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.
And when the Bayou Bengals commander takes to the skies over Tiger Stadium, he luxuriates by choosing from a trio of receivers; Malik Nabers, Kayshon Boute, and Jaray Jenkins, each of whom is capable of breaking open a game with an explosive play.
On D, the “Sons of Tommy Casanova” led by backers Micah Baskerville, Greg Penn, Greg Brooks, along with tackle Mekhi Wingo, hit with ferocity of another subpoena issued by the Feds against Donald Trump, but have shown some Castle Island Fort Independence cracks in slowing the opposition’s ground attack.
To paraphrase the Star-Kist tuna commercial with Charlie Tuna, “Sorry Brian,” as his third kick of the can against the Mighty Tide once again comes up snake eyes, but this time he’s wearing a purple and gold attired outfit, but the result seems to have brought a wry smile to the face of ND’s iconic “Touchdown Jesus.” HMMM!
No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame
(Ch. 4, 7:30 p.m.)
In his 14-plus seasons of roaming the Death Valley sidelines, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney has posted an Apple-like eye-arching record of 158-36, and with apologies to the Brothers Grimm, has reduced and renamed the ACC to: “The Clemson footballers, and the thirteen dwarfs.”
The “Sons of Dwight Clark” are also on the cusp of its twelfth consecutive 10-win season, its seventh ACC Title in its last eight years, and potentially its seventh invite to the college football playoff. WOW!
Or to put it another way, a ten-win season for the Howard’s Rock eleven has become as sure of a thing as Secretariat running at Belmont in 1973, or a democrat getting elected to Congress in Massachusetts.
And yet, despite Clemson’s penthouse worthy national ranking, these are not your father’s Wallenda-esque Tigers, as its former award winning Broadway Bob Fosse-esque explosive offensive performances, have been reduced to an Ed Sullivan Show audition.
But with a hat-tip to the late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, who coined the phrase “just win baby,” and that is exactly what Dabo’s Boys continue to do, and who can argue with that?!
On offense, these “Sons of Kevin Mack” are commanded by its dual-threat (6-4, 250) QB DJ Uiagalelei, who after some early season’s jitters, has started to thaw and warm to the responsibilities of the job, although his lack of accuracy would never qualify him as a spokesman for Rolex.
The bruising field general who is completing just a hair over sixty percent of his throws, is assisted by his Eveready tailback, Will Shipley (10 TDs), who plays with the same grittiness as John Wayne in Rio Bravo with an innate ability to keep the chains moving.
And when the purple and orange commander takes to the Death Valley skies, he selects from a foursome of receivers led by Antonio Williams, Joseph Ngata, and tight end Davis Allen all of whom have the ability to challenge a defense.
On D, the “Sons of Chester McGlockton” anchored by ends Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry, and Jeremiah Trotter are the seventh best in stoning runners, allowing less than 90-yards a game, but struggle defending against aerial assaults, which fortunately might not be a major issue facing Notre Dame.
In South Bend it’s quite obvious that Notre Dame’s first year headman, Marcus Freeman, has imbibed heavily from the Irish Kool-Aid punch bowl, when he said at a presser; “We’re Notre Dame. This is what we do. We play in big games, and this will be like a heavyweight fight.”
Geez coach, shouldn’t you have waited until you at least slithered back into the top-25 before you started to sell those thermoses filled with Pablum? After all, you started the season as the fifth ranked team in America!
On offense, the “Sons of Daryle Lamonica” are directed by QB Drew Pyne, who took over for the injured Tyler Buchner in the third game of the season, and for three weeks, performed with the grace and perfection of Rudolph Nureyev as he led the “Sons of Paul Horning” to three straight victories.
But like Houdini, and with apologies to L. Frank Baum, the OZ-like curtain was pulled back exposing a field general who has strayed far from the yellow brick road, and whose confidence has been drained as low as the Colorado River.
The kid is completing less than 50-percent of his passes, for a measly 160-yards a game, and has melted faster than the Wicked Witch of the West, as evidenced by an aerial attack that sits near the bottom ranking 106th in the nation.
It’s also hardly a confidence boost, when your offensive coordinator, the former Irish QB Tommy Rees, is reportedly constantly screaming in your ear, at both practice, and during games. YIKES!
But the one saving grace for the Irish attack has been is a ground assault featuring Audrie Estime, and Logan Diggs, which has the ability to keep a defense somewhat honest.
On D, the “Son of Alan Page” anchored by its disruptive leader linebacker Isaiah Foskey, his partner Marist Liufau, and tackle Justin Ademilola, attack like a bunch of seagulls on an unguarded box of French fries at Race Point Beach, but overall will not cause any sleepless night for opposing offensive coordinators.
Nonetheless this is a dangerous road appointment for the Tigers, with a final four invite inching closer with every W, and with that said we think that Dabo’s footballers capture a hard earned victory, and move one game closer to its twelfth consecutive 10-win season.
Texas at No. 13 Kansas State
(FS1, 7 p.m.)
In Austin, the ‘Burnt Orange boosters are starting to lose patience regarding the coaching abilities of its second-year headman Steve Sarkisian, whose 10-10 overall record, includes a 3-8 line in one score games.
And with apologies to “The King of the Road,” Roger Miller the Horns are a woeful 1-6 on the road having lost five in-a-row away from the confines of Darrell Royal Memorial Stadium for only the second time in the last 80-years of Texas football, a fate nearly as bad as a significant drop of in the prices of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude. Yikes!
It has become so concerning that the team held is second players only meeting to clear the air and to hopefully get the “Bevo Bus” back on the road to victory.
And yet, despite those issues, the “Sons of Darrell Royal” remain very much alive in the chase for a spot in the Big 12 Title Game, which makes this potential road breakthrough win nearly as big as the breakup of Tom and Gisele.
On offense, the “Sons of Bobby Layne” are commanded by its shaggy-haired freshman QB, Quinn Ewers, who zings the ball with the same ease as Clapton squeezing out “Layla,” on his Fender Stratocaster, but as of late has been as inconsistent as the New England weather, completing just a shade over sixty percent of his throws.
The Horns field general leans heavily on one of the nation’s top earth-movers, tailback Bijan Robinson, who is 80-yards shy of a 1000, averaging 115-yards a game, and along with his partner Roscoe Johnson, and wideouts Xavier Worthy, JaTavion Sanders, and Jordan Whittingham are averaging a respectable 36-points a game as a squad.
On D, the “Sons of Tommy Nobis,” featuring backers Jaylan Ford, DeMarvion Overshown, and safety Jerris Thompson has been scorched (92nd) defending against aerial assaults nearly as badly as the Great Salt Lake, which will be problematic if KState’s QB Will Howard is declared the starter.
The footballers of the “Little Apple,” Manhattan, Kansas led by head man Chris Klieman, who won four FCS national titles in five years as the leader of North Dakota State, are on the prowl in the Big 12 title race one game behind undefeated TCU.
But like the democrats struggling to come up with a coherent campaign message, there is trouble right here in Manhattan, Kansas, as its starting QB Adrian Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, who has had a season of redemption leading the KState eleven in rushing with over 560- yards with 9 TDs, with zero interceptions remains very questionable for this game with a knee issue.
If he is unable to go, KState’s talented backup, Will Howard, (some feel Klieman wants to start him in this game), who has started the last two and performed like an All-American, throwing four TDs last week, will be handed the reins, and in reality he just might be the better choice between the two, even if it means burning the kid’s redshirt.
Whomever is under center, he’ll have the luxury of relying on one of the nation’s best roadrunners in tailback Deuce Vaughn, who like his Texas counterpart, is 92-yards shy or reaching 1000, while averaging 112-yards a game, and when the Purple Cats field general takes to the Manhattan skies he’ll have the luxury of choosing from a trio of solid wideouts Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks, and Kade Warner who seemed to thrive with back up Will Howard firing lasers.
On D, the “Sons of Terence Newman” the nation’s eleventh (17 pts) stingiest, anchored by its disruptive end Felix Anudike-Vzomah, backer Austin Moore, and safety Kobe Savage aren’t spectacular in any particular category, but force teams to grind for any points.
This is also a difficult game to get a handle, but for some truly unexplained reason we lean to the Horns, who have won five in-a-row in this series, to make it six straight, and play its way back into the Big 12 race.
Last week: 4-0
Season record: 25-11
