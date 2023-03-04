It was the last thing any Red Sox fan wanted to see.
James Paxton, who has barely pitched in three years and who missed all of last season working his way back from Tommy John surgery, made it only 19 pitches into his first start back Friday before leaving with the trainers.
Paxton told reporters afterwards that he’d tweaked his right hamstring, and they aren’t yet sure whether it was a cramp, a light strain or something more serious.
“We’ll see what we’ve got, we don’t really know yet but we’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there,” Paxton said.
The injury could turn out to be minor, but with Paxton’s history any setback is cause for concern. The incident also crystalized how precarious the club’s position could be, and what kind of tightrope the Red Sox will have to walk if they hope to return to contention.
Paxton is not the only grenade on the Red Sox pitching staff. Chris Sale has also missed most of the last three years due to injury, and newcomer Corey Kluber had a similar three-year stretch before coming out the other side last season. All three are also 34 or older, so their ability to make it through an entire season is no small concern.
Boston’s younger options aren’t without their own risks. Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck are both coming off season-ending injuries, and Whitlock may not be ready for Opening Day as he works his way back from hip surgery. Neither has ever pitched more than 120.2 innings as a professional at any level, and it’s been four years since either approached that total.
Brayan Bello, the club’s other top young starter, did log 153.1 innings last season between the minors and majors but is already playing catchup after being briefly shut down due to arm soreness. Nick Pivetta is in a similar boat after getting bowled over by COVID-19 before camp, and while he’s the club’s safest bet from a durability standpoint he also has the lowest ceiling.
If that group can stay intact the Red Sox rotation could be great, but given the circumstances that’s a pretty big if.
For now the immediate concern is Paxton. Sale, Kluber, Pivetta and Houck are all healthy and Whitlock and Bello are both on track to be available by mid-April, so them missing Opening Day wouldn’t be a huge deal. Maybe Paxton’s injury will turn out to be nothing and he’ll be back out for his next start too, but this setback still shows how the Red Sox will be walking on eggshells all season long, and that’s not likely to change.
“This is not how I wanted this to go. I wanted to go through spring training clean,” Paxton said. “But I can’t control that, all I can control is going to work on this now and doing whatever I can to get out there and pitch again.”
Sale to make spring debut MondayChris Sale is set to make his first start of the spring on Monday, returning to the hill in a competitive game for the first time since being hit on the hand by a line drive last July.
Sale only made two starts in 2022, missing the first half with a preseason rib injury before breaking his left pinky finger on the scorching liner. He then broke his wrist in a bicycle accident to cap off his season of misfortune, but now he’s back to full health and so far hasn’t experienced any setbacks as he’s ramped up for the season.
Nick Pivetta will also make his first start of the spring on Saturday against Houston, and he’ll be followed by Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, Josh Winckowski, Oddanier Mosqueda, Chase Shugart and Jake Faria. Corey Kluber is expected to make his second start on Sunday.
Wong suffers hamstring injuryBoston’s catcher competition may have just broken wide open, as projected big league back-up Connor Wong has reportedly suffered a grade one left hamstring strain that could keep him out of action for a while.
The setback is a brutal blow to Wong, a second-year catcher who broke into the majors last year and impressed in his September audition. If Wong is unavailable for an extended period of time then non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro would presumably see his chances of making the big league roster increase exponentially. Alfaro has the most big league experience of any catcher in the Red Sox organization, and according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo he also has an upwards mobility clause in his contract. That would give other big league clubs the opportunity to add Alfaro to their 40-man roster after March 25, and if a club tried the Red Sox would then have to add him themselves in order to keep him.
Further complicating matters is that Alfaro will soon leave Red Sox camp to join Team Colombia for the World Baseball Classic, potentially giving other catchers like Stephen Scott, Ronaldo Hernandez, Caleb Hamilton and Elih Marrero an opportunity. It’s definitely not ideal but this will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming weeks.
Shift ban pays early dividendsMuch of the attention on baseball’s new rule changes has fallen on the pitch clock, and for good reason, but the ban on defensive shifts is also having a significant if less noticeable impact.
Take one small moment in Thursday’s Red Sox game, when Rafael Devers knocked a grounder through the right side of the infield for a base hit. That would have been a sure groundout into the shift in past years, but now more hits like that will inevitably sneak through.
The rule could be particularly beneficial for the Red Sox, who have a lot of players that have historically been shifted against at high rates. Devers, Adam Duvall, Kiké Hernández and Reese McGuire all faced shifts on more than half of their plate appearances last season, and now if they can take advantage of the additional space on the pull side all could conceivably see their batting averages improve as a result.
That being said, teams could also employ creative workarounds on particularly vulnerable players. On Friday, for instance, the Red Sox played a two-man outfield against Twins slugger Joey Gallo, moving the left fielder to shallow right where a shifted second baseman might have stood previously.
Baseball America high on Sox farm systemEarlier this winter Red Sox fans got a discouraging appraisal of the club’s farm system, with Keith Law of The Athletic ranking the Red Sox 23rd out of 30 teams. For an organization that has made restocking the system a top priority over the past four years, that seemed like a terrible indictment on Chaim Bloom’s efforts to date.
Luckily, that ranking may turn out to be an outlier.
This week Baseball America ranked the Red Sox No. 10 in its preseason organizational rankings, one spot up from last year and a significant jump from when the club ranked last the year Bloom took over. The publication cited Marcelo Mayer and Triston Casas as the obvious big ticket prospects while also highlighting Ceddanne Rafaela and Miguel Bleis as fast rising stars and Masataka Yoshida as an impactful addition.
Baseball America’s ranking follows a similarly encouraging placement by ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel, who recently had the Red Sox No. 14 on his list, and it’s worth noting that none of these rankings factor in Brayan Bello, the club’s most promising young pitcher who pitched just barely enough innings last fall to graduate from prospect status.
