Former Red Sox pitching legend Pedro Martinez made a career out of making batters look foolish, be it by domination (a 97-mph fastball) or by a fall-off-the-table changeup.
Among his great attributes, Pedro could strike out batters like no other, ranking 11th all-time in the major in strikeouts per nine innings (10.01) and 13th all-time in total strikeouts (3,154).
Post-career, though, Pedro has changed his course a bit. And he’s put his glove down and metaphorically grabbed a bat.
As in going to bat for others less fortunate.
And nothing represents his new-found passion than the fifth annual Pedro Martinez Foundation Gala, which takes place Friday night at the Colonnade Hotel in Boston.
What makes this different from other events or foundations is that Pedro is giving the proceeds back to both of homes … in the Dominican Republic and United States.
It started with a community center in his hometown in the D.R. in 2007, which includes after school programs, dental and eye care, support groups for parents as well as offering technical workshops for parents wanting to start their own businesses.
Then it turned into one charter school. Then another.
“We have realized how lucky we are and Pedro has always remembered where he came from,” said Carolina Martinez, Pedro’s wife and executive director of the foundation.
“Living here in the states we take for granted dental appointments twice a year,” she said. “We have kids that 11 and 12 years old that have never been to a dentist. That’s not right. That’s what energizes Pedro and myself, helping others with things like running water, a working bathroom … Things we take granted that others never know.”
The Martinez’s have homes in Miami and Boston. Lawrence, which has always been a place close to the Martinez’s hearts due to the large contingent of Dominicans benefit from the foundation, too.
“We are involved with back-to-school drives, toy drives (during the holidays) and last year we teamed up with Bertucci’s Pizza to help visit Lawrence families during the pandemic,” said Carolina. “We have a strong connection with inner cities, especially Lawrence.”
This gala, as expected when Pedro’s name is attached, is a star studded event. Last year’s event was cancelled and this year’s evening was cut to only 150 people, respecting the COVID-19 restrictions.
David Ortiz has attended in the past, but is back in the D.R. Those expected to return on Friday night at Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Carlos Beltran, Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Jason Varitek, Juan Soto, Willy Adames and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
“Our biggest event and biggest fundraiser is this gala in Boston. People here have always been great to Pedro and our family,” said Carolina, who met Pedro while she attended Boston College (’03).
“The Red Sox will always be our team,” said Carolina. “We had so much fun following the team in the post-season. It was magical for a while. It was great seeing fans back and Fenway Park rocking like when Pedro was here. Boston will always be a home for us.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
