BEDFORD — With junior quarterback Jake Travis leading the way, the Pelham football team put a cap on a magical season in the Division 3 state championship at Bedford High School Saturday afternoon.
The unbeaten Pythons (10-0) took apart Trinity (8-2), 50-14, in a game about as close as the score indicates, giving Pelham its second straight state crown.
The Pythons scored the first two times they had the ball and, following a blocked punt returned for a touchdown by Kevin Bodenrader and a 39-yard interception return for a score by Ethan Demmons late in the second quarter, led 36-0 at halftime.
Two touchdowns early in the third quarter made it 50-0 before Pelham finally eased up and allowed its reserves to close out the romp.
The one-sided victory was typical for the Pythons, who outscored their 10 opponents 489-55. They scored at least 40 points in every game and reached 50 four times. In 10 games, they only gave up 55 points and their closest game was a 40-8 win over Merrimack.
“It’s definitely been a great season,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “I compare this team to our unbeaten team in 2008. Both teams dominated.”
Although it’s tough to single out individuals in such a lopsided victory, Travis deserved special mention. He rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries and completed the only two passes he attempted. He was definitely zeroed in.
“We felt confident coming in — coach (Babaian) had us prepared — and I thought we played that way,” said Travis. “We played the way we’ve been playing all year.”
Travis was involved in all of the offensive touchdowns in the first half.
First, he connected with Bodenrader on an 11-yard scoring strike. Next, he scored on a 9-yard quarterback sweep and then he dove in from 2 yards out to make it 21-0.
That set the stage late in the half for Bodenrader to plow through the line, block a punt, recover the ball and run it in 26 yards for a score. On the next Trinity series, Demmons intercepted what looked like an attempted screen pass and then returned it 39 yards for a TD, making it 36-0 at the intermission.
The Pythons then put the nail in the coffin early in the third quarter, scoring on a nifty 43-yard keeper by Travis, who first faked a handoff to Demmons, and then scoring one final time on a 14-yard run by junior backup Scott Paquette, making it 50-0.
Trinity then scored two meaningless fourth quarter touchdowns against the Pelham reserves to account for the final score.
“This means everything, to play like this in the championship,” said Bodenrader. “From the beginning of the season, this is what we look forward to.”
Pelham 50, Trinity 14
Pelham (10-0): 14 22 14 0 — 50
Trinity (8-2): 0 0 0 14 — 14
DIVISION 3 STATE FINAL First Quarter
P – Kevin Bodenrader 9 pass from Jake Travis (Antonio Furtado kick), 8:36
P – Travis 10 run (Furtado kick), 3:05
Second Quarter
P – Travis 1 run (Furtado kick), 6:47
P – Bodenrader 30 return of blocked punt (Furtado kick), 5:33
P – Ethan Demmons 39 interception return (Derek Muise pass from Jake Cawthron), 4:02
Third Quarter
P – Travis 43 run (Furtado kick), 9:10
P – Scott Paquette 12 run (Furtado kick), 3:06
Fourth Quarter
T – Devohn Ellis 8 run (Silas Delgadillo kick), 8:49
T – Ellis 21 pass from Jack Service (Delgadillo kick), 4:09
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (33-237): Jake Travis 7-109, Ethan Demmons 8-40, Dom Herrling 1-34, Alex Carroll 5-20, Kevin Bodenrader 4-17, Scott Paquette 3-15, Noah Coppinger 1-1, William Nicolls 1-1, Justin Roche 1-1, Josh Gravel 1-0, Ethan Giniewicz 1-(-1); TRINITY (35-74): Devohn Ellis 9-35, Jimbo Thibault 14-14, Paul Thibault 2-14, Jack Service 7-8, Mark Nyoma 3-3
PASSING: TRINITY – Service 8-14-1, 54; PELHAM – Travis 2-2-0, 18
RECEIVING: TRINITY – Ellis 4-31, Paul Thibault 2-25, Jameson Farley 1-3, Braeden Tomko 1-(-5); PELHAM – Bodenrader 1-9, Jake Cawthron 1-9
