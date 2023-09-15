The domination continues for Pelham football.
Dom Herrling ran for 141 yards and scored four touchdowns, Nick Muise scored twice and Pelham's defense allowed just 42 yards of total offense in a dominating 48-0 win over John Stark on Friday night.
The win was No. 33 in a row for the Pythons.
"We made a lot of big plays, both offensively and on special teams," said coach Tom Babaian. "Our defense also did a great job with the shutout."
Herrling struck for Pelham's first three scores -- an 85-yard kickoff return score to open the game, then TD runs for 38 and 9 yards. He added a 1-yard score in the third quarter.
Muise chipped in with TD runs of 7 and 1 yard, while Nathan Migliore added a 1-yard score.
The Python defense limited John Stark to negative-21 rushing yards, and just 63 passing yards on the night.
"We still need to emphasize mistake-free football, as we committed some penalties in the first and second halves that we need to eliminate if we want to continue to progress,” said Babaian.
WINDHAM ROLLS PAST ALVIRNE
Windham football downed Alvirne 49-14 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
The Jaguars travel to 3-0 Salem next Saturday (1 p.m.)
Pelham 48, John Stark 0
John Stark: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (3-0): 13 14 14 7 — 48
First Quarter
P – Dom Herrling 85 kickoff return (Colby Crear kick), 11:46
P – Herrling 38 run (kick failed), 4:43
Second Quarter
P – Herrling 9 run (Crear kick), 9:37
P – Nick Muise 7 run (Crear kick), 0:34
Third Quarter
P – Herrling 5 run (Crear kick), 8:43
P – Muise 1 run (Crear kick), 2:56
Fourth Quarter
P – Nathan Migliore 1 run (Crear kick), 6:33
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (38-259): Dom Herrling 11-141, Jake Ciulla 8-38, Willam Nicolls 6-35, Connor Travis 7-31, Nick Muise 4-11, Nathan Migliore 2-3; JOHN STARK: (22-(-21)): Deltyn Williams 2-5, Donnie White 8-(-1), Joey Dykstra 3-(-1), Tim Lacharite 1-(-2), Blake Sutkus 3-(-6), Andrew Tower 5-(-16)
PASSING: JS – Dykstra 1-1-0, 44; Sutkus 6-13-1, 19; P – Muise 1-3-1, 18
RECEIVING: JS – Byron Parrish 2-49, Dykstra 2-13, Lacharite 2-12, White 1-(-11); P – Junior MacKinnon 1-18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.