Three Pelham players scored a touchdown in the first quarter, and the host Pythons made their return to Division II a successful one, rolling past Manchester West 34-7 on Friday night.
The Pythons moved back up a division this fall after two undefeated Division III state championship runs the last two seasons.
"I’m pleased that we began the season with a win," said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. "We were able to assess ourselves early with the ground game, and our defense made stops when it needed to. We have some mistakes and turnovers to address, so we’ll have to correct those."
The Pythons wasted no time taking control on Friday, led by a trio of returning standouts from last year's champs.
Running back Dom Herrling opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run just 2:45 into the game.
Quarterback Jake Travis added to the advantage when he broke a 56-yard touchdown with 4:45 left in the opening quarter.
On the final play of the first quarter, fullback Ethan Demmons made it 21-0 with a 9-yard TD run.
The Pythons added two more scores -- a 9-yard run by Scott Paquette in the second and a 7-yard Alex Carroll run in the third -- before Manchester West broke up the shutout with 5:15 left in the game.
Pelham rushed for 314 yards as a team, led by Travis (8-89), Demmons (8-77) and Herrling (5-72). The winners didn't attempt a pass.
The Pythons will face a tough task next Friday, when they host perennial contender St. Thomas (7 p.m.). The Saints beat Merrimack Valley in their opener, 13-9.
"St. Thomas is always well-coached and well-prepared, so we'll have to have a solid week of practice," said Babaian.
Pelham 34, Manchester West 7
Manchester West (0-1): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Pelham (1-0): 21 6 7 0 — 34
First Quarter
P — Dom Herrling 21 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 8:15
P — Jake Travis 56 run (Furtado kick), 4:45
P — Ethan Demmons 9 run (Furtado kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
P — Scott Paquette 9 run (pass failed), 5:51
Third Quarter
P — Alex Carroll 7 run (Furtado kick), 10:06
Fourth Quarter
MW — Taylor Gallant 3 run (Gavin Howard kick), 5:15
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (45-314) — Jake Travis 8-89, Ethan Demmons 8-77, Dom Herrling 5-72, Jake Ciulla 4-33, Alex Carroll 6-30, Scott Paquette 3-9, Nathan Migliore 4-6, William Nicolls 3-4, Connor Travis 1-0, Nick Muise 2-(-1), Justin Bowlan 1-(-5); WEST (28-23) — Edwin Rodriguez 4-31, Rasheed Traore 5-18, Taylor Gallant 5-(-8), Joseph Ramos 14-(-18)
PASSING: MW — Ramos 4-9-1,
RECEIVING: MW — Rodriguez 3-33, Gallant 1-3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.