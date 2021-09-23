PELHAM — The Pelham Express churned on at full speed Thursday night.
The defending Division 3 state football champions rolled to yet another victory, demolishing ConVal 61-6.
Unbeaten after four games, the Pythons scored two minutes into the game on a blocked punt and fumble recovery and then relied on its running game to zoom to a 48-0 halftime lead.
Plenty of runners got in the act as Pelham rushed for 317 yards while averaging 12 yards per carry. Kevin Bodenrader only carried twice but that was good enough for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
William Nichols was the eventual leader in yards with 107 on eight carries, his longest a 70-yard TD run.
Pelham (4-0) is now averaging 54 points per game. It will be at Interlakes next Friday at 7 p.m.
