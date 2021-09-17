NORTH SUTTON — Early in the first quarter Friday night, Kevin Bodenrader blocked a punt and Alex Carroll recovered it in the end zone for the touchdown.
The onslaught had begun and Pelham led 52-0 early in the third quarter. The backups then got plenty of playing time as the Pythons (3-0) drubbed Kearsarge 52-8.
Pelham carried 38 times for 193 yards and didn't attempt a single pass against the now 0-2 hosts. Jake Travis scored three times while Ethan Demmons scored twice.
Pelham, which has outscored the opposition 154-21, hosts winless ConVal (0-3) Friday at 7 p.m.
Pelham 52, Kearsarge 8
Pelham (3-0): 22 22 8 0 — 52
Kearsarge (0-2): 0 0 0 8 — 8
First Quarter
Pel — Alex Carroll fumble recovery in end zone (Jake Travis run)
Pel — Ethan Demmons 2 run (pass fail)
Pel — Travis 2 run (Carroll run)
Second Quarter
Pel — Travis 2 run (Kevin Bodenrader run)
Pel — Travis 36 run (Demmons run)
Pel — Scott Paquette 2 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
Pel — Demmons 8 run (Derek Muise runs)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Alex Carroll 7-69, Kevin Bodenrader 3-39, Jake Ciulla 4-23, Ethan Demmons 8-33, William Nichols 4-8, Jake Travis 3-8, Scott Paquette 2-7, Nathan Migliore 3-6, Nick Muise 4-0
PASSING: Pelham no attempts
RECEIVING: none
