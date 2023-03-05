Standout Jasmine Becotte was shackled by foul trouble early. It just didn’t matter.
Becotte, who averages over 20 a night, was held scoreless for three quarters, but her Pelham High teammates rose to the occasion, rolling past Milford, 71-31.
Milford had beaten the Pythons in the regular season, 55-47.
Third-seeded Pelham will now face No. 2 Kennett in the Division II state semifinals, Wednesday night at 5:30, at Sanborn Regional High in Kingston.
The Pythons led 16-3 after a quarter and 39-14 at the half, never being threatened for the second straight time in the playoffs. They opened with a 69-17 win over Plymouth.
Grace Riley led the winners with 17 points. Becotte scored 13 points, all in the fourth, and Sophia Joncas had 11.
Pelham, now 18-2, and 19-1 Kennett did not meet in the regular season.
