There’s the returning Division I state champions of Pelham.
There’s the two-time returning All-State star in Timberlane’s Leah Morrier.
And there’s a new coach, Eddie Dennis, heading up the Windham High bench.
Those are just some of the storylines for what should be another thrilling season of New Hampshire high school girls soccer play, which officially gets underway on Friday.
Division I
Pinkerton won 11 games last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals before losing to Portsmouth (2-1). Senior striker Hannah Sippel was named to the New Hampshire All-State second team a year ago, and she headlines a solid group of six returning starters and 14 returning letterwinners.
“We have a strong core group returning this year, and a large group of seniors, which will give us maturity and experience on the field,” said head coach Danielle Rappa. “Looking forward to a few new faces joining up for a successful season.”
Timberlane lost a lot of firepower as twin sisters Isabella and Sophia Keogh took their talents to Merrimack College. On top of that, head coach Jeff Baumann is moving Sophia Sayers, who has scored 12 goals over the past two years, to the goalie spot. That will leave a handful of newcomers such as juniors Jill Caruso and Elizabeth Trasatti, as well as freshman Cecilia Penny to find the back of the net.
“This is a talented group that looks forward to competing every day. We have a small senior class, but still have plenty of experience returning and tremendous leadership,” said Baumann. “We are still trying to see how all the pieces of the puzzle need to be put together, but we certainly want to be playing our best at playoff time.”
Both Salem and Windham missed out on playoffs last year and will be looking change those ways this season. Salem will be spearheaded by talented defender Abby Gates. Veteran head coach Kendrick Whittle said his team will certainly be tested facing a very competitive D-I schedule.
Over at Windham, Dennis will be taking over a team that is relatively young with five returning letterwinners and 13 newcomers.
“Being my first year heading up the program, everyone is coming in with a clean slate,” said Dennis. “Some players have changed positions to get the best out of them, and we believe we have everyone in the best spot to help the team. I believe our players will perform much better than last season, as we have a vision and playing style that everyone has bought into. We also have an amazing support staff and coaching staff, so we are looking to finish much higher up that table than we did last year.”
Division II
Six years ago, the Pelham program could barely dress 11 players and played mostly a JV schedule. Since that first year as head coach, Carlos Fuertes slowly built the program up, all the way to become Division II state champions last year, while he’s been named the NH D-II Coach of the Year the last two years.
“We’re the defending state champions, so we’re trying to see if we can defend the title,” said Fuertes. “We have a good core of players back, including Ashlyn Walsh and to me she is such a great players and one of the best in the state. She has some strong teammates around her, some seniors with experience, especially on defense. Right now we’re inexperience in goal. Bella Furtado has been injured the last two years, so we know there will be a learning curve, but we feel like she has the capability to be successful. She still needs to learn and build that confidence.”
