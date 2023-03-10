You have to go back to the “Zach Mathieu Miracle” in double-overtime for Pinkerton Academy’s last state boys basketball title in 2010.
The current group of Astros has approached every day this season looking to end that drought.
“We are definitely ready for the championship game, got to lean on all the guys and come together to make this happen,” said Pinkerton junior Jackson Marshall.
“We can’t wait for the game.”
Pinkerton does not have to wait much longer. Sunday night at 7 p.m., the No. 2 Astros challenge top-seeded Bedford High at the University of New Hampshire in the NHIAA Division I state title game. The D-I boys game is the fourth of four title games on the floor at UNH on Sunday.
Bedford had its way with the Astros when the two teams met back on February 10, rolling to the 91-76 win. It’s the only loss Pinkerton has had to endure this winter -- 23-1 including the Christmas Tournament.
And it gnaws a bit at the Astros.
“The first time we played, we didn’t play well (at Bedford),” said Marshall. “They played really well, so we lost. We’re hoping for a different outcome.”
James, Pelham brace for morning title battle
As dynamic as Marshall has been on the offensive end for Pinkerton, Pelham High junior Zach James is penning his own amazing tale in the Pythons’ run to the Sunday morning Division II state title game.
Fresh off of destroying top-seeded Laconia, No. 5 Pelham will tangle with No. 2 Pembroke for the title at UNH, tipping off at 10 a.m.
“Early game, should be a good one, though,” said James, who has helped lead the Pythons to playoff routs of 31, 20 and 38 points. “It’s not going to be like the last three.”
After averaging 16.6 points a night in the regular season, James has blossomed into a playoff assassin, scoring 31, 27 and 34 in the three postseason victories.
According to nhsportspage.com, James is 30 shy of the all-time D-II record of 122 in the playoffs, set all the way back in 1972.
“It would be pretty cool to break it, but I just want to win,” said James.
Few, outside of Pelham, could have expected this run to the title game. The Pythons didn’t exactly tear it up down the stretch in the regular season, going 3-3 in the last six.
Part of it was a key injury.
“We lost Jake Cawthron for a little bit,” said James. “He’s one of the best defenders in the state.”
Cawthron returned just in the nick of time.
But James’ emergence has played a major role.
There has been no big secret or revelations -- just more shots in practice and more drive in those workout sessions.
“We started having these shootarounds in the playoffs, for an hour before the bus left," he said. "The more shots I put up, the better. I personally believe it. I’ve been getting more shots up, and in the games, I feel better.”
It’s been more than the shootarounds, though. He and his dad, Jon, have spent some serious time in extra shooting sessions.
“My dad and I shoot a lot at the courts in town, he started noticing I was shooting, mostly just with catch-and-shoot,” said James, who has raised the average to 18.6 a night. “In games, I was shooting more off the dribble. When I’ve been going to put shots up, I’ve been going off the dribble, and I’ve been going harder.”
James and the Pythons will be looking for the school’s fourth boys hoop state title, first since the back-to-back champions in 2015 and 2016 with Keith Brown and Co.
Pelham, which reached the Final Four last year but fell to ConVal in the semis, beat Pembroke in the regular season matchup this year, but that one was back in early January.
