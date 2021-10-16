PELHAM — Campbell came into Friday night's tilt with a 5-1 record but the visitors were outclassed by unbeaten Pelham.

Kevin Bodenrader had two touchdown runs and a TD catch in a 41-0 whitewash. Jake Travis threw only three times but two went for scores (to Bodenrader and Jake Cawthron). Travis also returned a pick 55 yards for the game's final points midway through the third quarter.

Pelham (5-0) is scheduled to host 2-3 Monadnock on Friday (Oct. 22). The Huskies' game this weekend vs. Winnisquam was cancelled.

Pelham 41, Campbell 0

Campbell (5-2):  0  0 0 0 —  0

Pelham (5-0): 14 21 6 0 — 41

First Quarter

Kevin Bodenrader 35 run (Antonio Furtado kick) 9:30

Bodenrader 16 run (Furtado kick) 5:24

Second Quarter

Noah Coppinger 25 interception return (Furtado kick) 4:24

Bodenrader 15 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick) 2:06

Jake Cawthron 12 pass from Travis (Furtado kick) 0:46

Third Quarter

Travis 55 interception return (kick fail) 5:43

PELHAM LEADERS

RUSHING: Kevin Bodenrader 10-82, Alex Carroll 4-28, Scott Paquette 2-20, Jake Travis 3-16, Derek Muise 6-14, Tyler Katin 3-3, Nathan Migliore 2-2, Justin Bowlan 1-(-2), Nolan Monette 1-(-3)

PASSING: Jake Travis 2-3-0, 27 yards

RECEIVING: Bodenrader 1-15, Jake Cawthron 1-12

