PELHAM — Campbell came into Friday night's tilt with a 5-1 record but the visitors were outclassed by unbeaten Pelham.
Kevin Bodenrader had two touchdown runs and a TD catch in a 41-0 whitewash. Jake Travis threw only three times but two went for scores (to Bodenrader and Jake Cawthron). Travis also returned a pick 55 yards for the game's final points midway through the third quarter.
Pelham (5-0) is scheduled to host 2-3 Monadnock on Friday (Oct. 22). The Huskies' game this weekend vs. Winnisquam was cancelled.
Pelham 41, Campbell 0
Campbell (5-2): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (5-0): 14 21 6 0 — 41
First Quarter
Kevin Bodenrader 35 run (Antonio Furtado kick) 9:30
Bodenrader 16 run (Furtado kick) 5:24
Second Quarter
Noah Coppinger 25 interception return (Furtado kick) 4:24
Bodenrader 15 pass from Jake Travis (Furtado kick) 2:06
Jake Cawthron 12 pass from Travis (Furtado kick) 0:46
Third Quarter
Travis 55 interception return (kick fail) 5:43
PELHAM LEADERS
RUSHING: Kevin Bodenrader 10-82, Alex Carroll 4-28, Scott Paquette 2-20, Jake Travis 3-16, Derek Muise 6-14, Tyler Katin 3-3, Nathan Migliore 2-2, Justin Bowlan 1-(-2), Nolan Monette 1-(-3)
PASSING: Jake Travis 2-3-0, 27 yards
RECEIVING: Bodenrader 1-15, Jake Cawthron 1-12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.