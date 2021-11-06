The Pelham football team is headed back to the state championship game, and the Pythons punched their ticket in truly dominant fashion.
Pelham scored all 46 of its points in the first half, then eased its way to a 46-6 drubbing of Kearsarge in the Division 3 semifinals at Pelham High School.
“This was an emotional game and our team played well,” said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. “We created a lot of scoring opportunities thanks to several turnovers forced by both our defense and special teams, and our offense benefited from the short fields that those opportunities created.”
The Pythons (9-0) will play for their second straight state title on Saturday (1 p.m.), taking on Trinity (8-1) at Exeter High School. The two teams had their regular season game cancelled due to COVID issues at Trinity. The only loss for Trinity was to Kearsage (8-3).
Pelham exploded for 25 points in the first quarter alone. Ethan Demmons kicked off the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. Kevin Bodenrader followed that by blocking a punt on the ensuing drive, and Alex Carroll plunged in for a 10-yard touchdown one play later.
Carroll added another touchdown, a 6-yard run. Then Bodenrader struck again with an interception, setting up a Demmons 11-yard TD run.
Bodenrader continued his tear to start the second quarter. Ethan Giniewicz blocked a punt, and Bodenrader was there to scoop it up and run it in for a 9-yard touchdown. Jake Cawthron was next to get in on the action, picking up a backwards lateral by Kearsarge and running it 12 yards for a touchdown.
Tyler Katin closed out the Pelham scoring, running for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:33 still to go in the second quarter. The Pythons then emptied their bench.
The Pythons defense limited Kearsarge to exactly 0 yards for the game, including negative-49 rushing yards. That despite the backups playing more than two quarters for the winners.
Pelham will now look to lock down its fourth overall state football championship.
“Next week’s game is for the title, so we have to have our best week of practice of the season,” said Babaian. “We have to prepare thoroughly and play with the same motivation, intensity, and focus that we did today because our opposition will no doubt prepare just as thoroughly and be just as motivated.”
Pelham 46, Kearsarge 6
Kearsarge (6-3): 0 0 0 6 — 6
Pelham (9-0): 25 21 0 0 — 46
NH Division 3 semifinals First Quarter
P — Ethan Demmons 1 run (run failed), 6:50
P — Alex Carroll 10 run (Antonio Furtado kick), 4:38
P — Carroll 6 run (kick failed), 2:08
P — Demmons 11 run (kick failed), 0:19
Second Quarter
P — Kevin Bodenrader 9 blocked punt return (Furtado kick), 10:08
P — Jake Cawthron 12 fumble return (Furtado kick), 9:13
P — Tyler Katin 4 run (Furtado kick), 6:33
Fourth Quarter
K — Parker Goin 11 pass from Evan Menard (no conversion), 0:00
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (29-124) — Ethan Demmons 4-33, Alex Carroll 5-31, Kevin Bodenrader 4-26, William Nicolls 5-21, Tyler Katin 2-10, Jake Ciulla 2-3, Justin Bowlan 2-0, Nick Muise 4-0, Jake Travis 1-0; KEARSARGE (24-(49)) — Anders Sailer 7-14, Colin Croto 1-0, Alex Clark 1-(-3), George Jallah 4-(-5), Damon Dawson 3-(20), Evan Menard 8-(-35)
PASSING: Kearsarge — Menard 4-15-1, 78, Jallah 2-5-0, 49; Pelham — Travis 1-1-0, 7
RECEIVING: Kearsarge — Jallah 2-67, Zach Hodge 2-49, Parker Goin 1-11, Sailer 1-0; Pelham — Jake Cawthron 1-7
