MEREDITH, N.H. — It was 50-0 with 5:56 to play in the second quarter and that's the way it ended as Pelham waltzed past Inter-Lakes Friday night.

Alex Carroll and Ethan Demmons both scored two touchdowns for the 5-0 Pythons. Jake Travis ran and passed for a score against the overmatched hosts (1-4).

Pelham hosts Trinity of Manchester Friday at 7 p.m. Trinity was 4-0 heading into Saturday night's game against Monadnock.

Pelham 50, Interlakes 0

Pelham (5-0): 27 23 0 0 — 50

Interlakes (1-4):  0  0 0 0 —  0

First Quarter

Ethan Demmons 20 run (kick failed)

Kevin Bodenrader 17 run (Antonio Furtado kick)

Demmons 15 run (Furtado kick)

Jake Travis 1 run (Furtado kick)

Second Quarter

Alex Carroll 1 run (Furtado kick)

Safety, snap out of end zone

Jake Cawthron 13 pass from Travis (Furtado kick)

Carroll 22 run run (Furtado kick)

PELHAM LEADERS

RUSHING: Kevin Bodenrader 4-84, Alex Carroll 6-35, Ethen Demmons 2-35, Nathan Migliore 5-14, Jake Ciulla 3-13, Dom Herrling 1-10, Jake Travis 2-1, Niko Pournaras 1-0, Nic Muise 2-(-7), Justin Bowlan 2-(-17)

PASSING: Travis 5-8-0, 61 yards

RECEIVING: Bodenrader 3-29, Carroll 1-19, Cawthron 1-13

