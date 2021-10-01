MEREDITH, N.H. — It was 50-0 with 5:56 to play in the second quarter and that's the way it ended as Pelham waltzed past Inter-Lakes Friday night.
Alex Carroll and Ethan Demmons both scored two touchdowns for the 5-0 Pythons. Jake Travis ran and passed for a score against the overmatched hosts (1-4).
Pelham hosts Trinity of Manchester Friday at 7 p.m. Trinity was 4-0 heading into Saturday night's game against Monadnock.
Pelham 50, Interlakes 0
Pelham (5-0): 27 23 0 0 — 50
Interlakes (1-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Ethan Demmons 20 run (kick failed)
Kevin Bodenrader 17 run (Antonio Furtado kick)
Demmons 15 run (Furtado kick)
Jake Travis 1 run (Furtado kick)
Second Quarter
Alex Carroll 1 run (Furtado kick)
Safety, snap out of end zone
Jake Cawthron 13 pass from Travis (Furtado kick)
Carroll 22 run run (Furtado kick)
PELHAM LEADERS
RUSHING: Kevin Bodenrader 4-84, Alex Carroll 6-35, Ethen Demmons 2-35, Nathan Migliore 5-14, Jake Ciulla 3-13, Dom Herrling 1-10, Jake Travis 2-1, Niko Pournaras 1-0, Nic Muise 2-(-7), Justin Bowlan 2-(-17)
PASSING: Travis 5-8-0, 61 yards
RECEIVING: Bodenrader 3-29, Carroll 1-19, Cawthron 1-13
