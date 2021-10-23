PELHAM —Monadnock, compared to other opponents, gave Pelham a bit of a test Friday night.
The host Pythons only led 20-8 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter for a 40-8 victory.Still, the 32-point difference was the narrowest of the season.
"Monadnock played hard for four quarters so credit goes to them," said Pelham coach Tom Babaian. "I was proud of the toughness our team showed. We made some big plays offensively and our defense showed some resolve."
Ethan Demmons led the offense with 99 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Jake Travis added 90 yards on just five carries, one of which was a 59-yard TD run. Alex Carroll was 2 for 2 through the air and had a 29-yard TD strike to Jake Cawthron.
Pelham will be at Winnisquam next Saturday in its last game of the regular season.
Pelham 40, Monadnock 8
Monadnock (3-3): 0 8 0 0 — 8
Pelham (7-0): 8 12 20 0 — 40
First Quarter
P – Ethan Demmons 13 run (Demmons run), 7:02
Second Quarter
P – Scott Paquette 7 run (run failed), 10:23
M – Kevin Putnam 4 pass from Carson Shanks (Ethan Jarvis pass from Shanks), 6:04
P – Jake Travis 1 run (run failed), 0:59
Third Quarter
P – Demmons 1 run (Kevin Bodenrader run), 9:47
P – Jake Cawthron 29 pass from Alex Carroll (run failed); 3:06
P – Travis 59 run (run failed), 0:58
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PELHAM (42-241): Ethan Demmons 21-99, Jake Travis 5-90, Scott Paquette 3-30, Tyler Katin 4-19, Kevin Bodenrader 2-4, William Nichols 3-3, Nolan Monette 1-1, Alex Carroll 3-(-5); MONADNOCK (20-34): Kevin Putnam 6-17, Zachary Philips 3-10, Hayden Haddock 3-8, Ethan Jarvis 3-6, Carson Shanks 5-(-7)
PASSING: P – Carroll 2-2-0, 79; M – Shanks 13-27-1, 197; Putnam 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: P – Cawthon 2-79; M– Ben Dean 2-104, Putnam 6-45, Philips 2-20, Haddock 1-14, Jarvis 2-14
