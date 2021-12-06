It was a memorable fall for Pentucket. Several All-Cape Ann League teams have been announced and the school is well represented.
Perhaps the biggest surprise in the state in field hockey was Pentucket making the Division 3 state semifinals, losing to eventual state champion Watertown, 1-0.
Pentucket won the CAL Kinney title and Ruth Beaton was Kinney Coach of the Year. Senior forward Lana Mickelson was Kinney MVP while other all-leaguers were senior midfielder Meg Freiermuth and junior midfielder Haley Dwight.
League all-stars from Pentucket were junior forward Reese Gallant, junior back Madi Kuchar and senior keeper Charlene Basque.
In boys soccer, senior keeper Tyler Correnti and senior forward Max Markuns made the 17-player All-CAL team. Junior forward Liam Sullivan was a CAL All-Star. Pentucket won the Kinney Division Sportsmanship Award.
In girls soccer, junior Sabrina Campbell and senior Mollie Cahalane made the 17-player All-CAL first team and seniors Summer Goodwin and Annabelle Sylvanowicz were named second-teamers.
In volleyball, senior outside hitter Jillian Sheehy was named second-team All-CAL.
The football team had a year to remember and it was reflected on the All-CAL squad.
Chosen to the All-CAL Kinney squad were Chase Dwight, Sr., QB/MLB; CJ Condon, Sr., WR/DB; Brandon Lee, Sr., WR/DB; and Will Sutton, Sr., WR/DB. Dwight was named Kinney Defensive MVP and Pentucket won the Sportsmanship Award.
