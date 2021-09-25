NORTH READING — After opening the season with two big wins, Pentucket suffered its first loss of the fall, 20-0 to North Reading on Friday night.
"North Reading is an athletic and physical team," said Pentucket co-head coach Dan Leary. "I thought we battled tough for four quarters, but penalties and big plays hurt us in the second half."
Quarterback Chase Dwight led Pentucket. He completed 9 of 17 passes for 123 yards, and rushed 13 times for a team-best 56 yards. Johnny Igore had 48 receiving yards, and CJ Condon added 47 yards receiving.
"We are looking to learn from this loss and have a great week of practice to get ready for Hamilton-Wenham," said Leary.
North Reading 20, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (2-1): 0 0 0 0 — 0
North Reading (3-0): 6 7 7 0 — 20
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pentucket — Chase Dwight 13-56, Johnny Igoe 4-10, Will Sutton 2-(-10), Luke Zavaski 1-1
PASSING: Pentucket — Dwight 9-17-1, 124
RECEIVING: Pentucket — Igoe 3-48, CJ Condon 3-47, Brandon Lee 2-15, Adam Payne 1-14
