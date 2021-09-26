FIELD HOCKEY
Coach Ruth Beaton: (28th year, 167-235-89)
2020 record: 5-5
Returning starters (6): Quad-captain Meg Freiermuth, Sr., midfield, All-CAL; Quad-captain Charlene Basque, Sr., goalie; CAL All-Star; Lana Mickelson, Sr., midfield; Sydney Matthews, Sr., defense; Reese Gallant, Jr., attack; Haley Dwight, Jr., attack
Returning lettermen: Quad-captain Bailey Stock, Sr., attack; Quad-captain Gabrielle Cloutier, Sr., defense
Promising newcomers: Lauren Wilson, Jr., defense; Caterina Colvin, Frosh., defense; Katherine Flaherty, Frosh., defense
Returning goal leaders: Haley Dwight 6, Meg Freiermuth 3, Reese Gallant 3
Odds and ends: Pentucket is off to a 3-1 start behind Haley Dwight (4 goals), Lana Mickelson (3 goals) and goalie Charlene Basque. . ... Haley Dwight’s brother is Sachems’ standout quarterback Chase Dwight. ... Katherine Flaherty is Ruth Beaton’s niece. Dad is Pat Flaherty. ... Lana Mickelson is an Iona lacrosse recruit. ... Charlene Basque is a Bryn Mawr field hockey recruit. ... Pentucket has played on the turf at Amesbury Sports Park for years but that’s being converted into a hockey facility. This year and next the Sachems will play on the grass at Donahue Field in Merrimac until the school completes the turf field on campus.
Assistants: Dianne Freiermuth, Kelly Chory
Girls Soccer
Coach Dan Millard: (5th year, 32-28-10)
2020 record: 7-2-1
Returning starters (9): Co-captain Summer Goodwin, Sr., defense; Co-captain Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Sr., midfield (missed last year); Lia Goodwin, Jr., defense; Bethany Cloutier, Jr., midfield; Sabrina Campbell, Jr., forward; Riley Bucco, Jr., forward; Emma Breen, Jr., goalie; Jaime Dahlgard, Soph., midfield; Victoria Wilson, Soph., forward
Returning lettermen: Mollie Cahalane, Sr., forward; Jillian Colbert, Sr., midfield; Lauren Nightingale, Sr., midfield; Grace Pherson, Jr., defense; Catelyn Armao, Jr., defense
Promising newcomers: Lindsey Giampa, Sr., goalie; Hannah Linehan, Sr., defense; Parker Greason, Sr., midfield; Gabby Bellacqua, Soph., defense; Ava DiBurro, Soph., defense; Ally Cacciapuoti, Soph., midfield; Sydney Trout, Frosh., forward
Returning goal leaders: Mollie Cahalane 7, Sabrina Campbell 6, Riley Bucco 3
Odds and ends: Last year the Sachems won the CAL Kinney title (2-1 Kinney record, 7-2-1 overall) their first CAL title since 1999. This year’s club is off to a 3-1 start. ... Annabelle Sylvanowicz was hurt last year but is back and a co-captain. ... Summer and Lia Goodwin are sisters.
Assistants: Andy Casey, Larry Elardo
