NEWBURYPORT — There’s just something about running with a lead — especially when it comes to a relay — that makes Phoebe Rubio a tad uncomfortable.
But, if there’s anything the track superstar has learned over her three-plus year career at Pentucket, it’s how to finish a race strong.
And that’s exactly what the senior did Saturday morning at the 20th Annual Clipper Relays at Newburyport’s Maudslay State Park. Teaming with sophomore Kaylie Dalgar and junior Audrey Conover, the trio combined to blitz the 6-mile field in 36:37, beating out the second-place team from Lexington by over a minute.
North Andover’s girls’ trio of Luna Prochavkova, Leigha Leavitt and Leyla Kvaternik came in third and freshman Nicole Kroon shined on the Knights’ B team with the second fastest time of the day.
Haverhill’s trio of Brynne Lecours, Finleigh Simonds and Lauren Downer came in fifth and Methuen’s top trio was sixth.
“It’s just scary because I know my teammates worked so hard to get the lead,” said Rubio, who was the anchor. “I don’t want to ruin it for them.
“But this is one of the best meets of the season, it’s one of our favorites for sure. and it’s my senior year, so to win it is so special.”
A supremely popular event, the Clipper Relays were sorely missed last year during the pandemic-shortened cross country season. Usually, over 20 schools flock to Newburyport and divide their entire team up into three-person relays. Each leg then runs the 2-mile Maudslay Park course before handing the baton off to the next leg.
It’s meant to be a fun season starter at a beautiful venue. Hundreds compete, while hundreds more happy spectators line the starting block and finish line — many with dogs at their side — to cheer on their loved one’s team.
And Saturday proved to be a return to just that.
One thing for certain is that Rubio, Dalgar and Conover loved their performance.
On a beautiful Saturday morning, Dalgar, a standpit last year as a freshman, opened up the race in front and didn’t bother looking back. She handed to Conover with a Lexington runner a handful of strides behind, but by the time the junior passed to Rubio, the Sachems were in the clear.
“I think we can have a really strong team this year for sure,” said Conover.
And once she got the baton, there was no way anyone was catching Rubio..
Now as a senior, this is shaping up to be massive year for Rubio.
“It was a really fun race,” she said. “I definitely felt like it was back to normal cross country.”
Conover and Rubio were in the same relay team two years ago at the Clipper Relays and got seventh.
In the boys race, North Andover’s trio of Andre Sorokin, Matt McDevitt and Ryan Connolly came in second with a combined time of 30:38, 15 seconds behind St. John’s Prep.
