Plaistow’s Jack Pepin has made the match-play portion of the New Hampshire Amateur Championship four straight years.
Success there, for the rising Southern New Hampshire University junior, has been a bit of a struggle.
“My best had been the round of 32,” said Pepin, who plays out of Atkinson Country Club.
Until now.
Pepin, in deep trouble when his morning match began on Thursday here at Manchester Country Club, found his putter – and his game – at just the right time, sweeping to a pair of wins and advancing to Friday’s quarterfinals.
He’ll be joined in the quarters by fellow Atkinson CC mate Mat Gover, who overwhelmed his Round of 32 and Round of 16 foes, advancing with the least bit of intrigue imaginable.
For Pepin, however, it was a morning roller-coaster. After six holes, he trailed Griffin Connor, 3-down.
“I think got too caught up in how my opponent was playing,” said Pepin.
Connor was 1-under through six with a pair of winning birdies.
Pepin just decided to forget Connor and play the course.
“Even down three holes, I just kept doing my thing,” he said. “I know I’ve played the back-nine there very well this week. I just kept making pars and that seemed to work.
He birdied the ninth to cut into the lead and par was good on 10 to slice the margin to one.
The heat cranked up, the course got dicey and Pepin just kept grinding up the pars.
He took the lead on 15 for the first time and closed out the match, 2-and-1, with a par on 17.
“Today was definitely more of a battle with the heat,” he said.
Pepin took no prisoners in the afternoon against one of the tourney favorites, Bryce Zimmerman of Nashua.
Three birdies in the first five holes staked him to the lead and Pepin never let up on the gas, closing Zimmerman out, 5-and-4, on the 14th green.
“I started to pour in more putts,” said Pepin, who was 2-under-par when the match ended. “I was waiting for that, I finally got it going, so it was good.”
Gover had an eventful Wednesday, desperately rallying to avoid the dreaded 1 vs. 64 upset loss. On Thursday, he left no doubt.
The soon-to-be MCLA freshman won six of the first seven holes against Laconia’s David Sherborne and closed him out on the 14th hole, 5-and-4.
Stephen Goodridge fell victim to the Gover attack in the Round of 16. Again, it was over early as Gover was 4-up up through six. Back-to-back birdies on 8 and 9 made it 6-up at the turn.
And he closed things out with his second birdie in two days on the par-3 13th hole.
Evan Desjardins, the third area player to tee it up at Manchester CC on Thursday, enjoyed a solid morning win in the Round of 32, 5-and-3 over Canterbury’s Joseph Bowker.
Unfortunately, his run came to an end in the Round of 16, falling 7-and-6, to Passaconaway’s Ryan Brown.
The quarterfinals and semifinals resume on Friday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.