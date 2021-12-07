His football career recently ended but the awards have just started piling in for Central Catholic's Ayden Pereira.
The senior football star was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year.
Pereira is the first Gatorade Massachusetts Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Central.
The 6-foot, 190-pound senior quarterback passed for 2,823 yards and 34 touchdowns this past season, leading the Raiders (12-2) to the Division 1 Super Bowl. He also rushed for 790 yards and 14 scores, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.
Pereira is a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star and reigning E-T Offensive Player of the Year.
“Ayden has been a great competitor throughout his career,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “This is a well-deserved honor that he has won and we’re incredibly proud of his accomplishments.”
According to Gatorade, the Player of the Year award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Ayden has maintained a weighted 3.87 GPA in the classroom, and has verbally committed to play football on scholarship at the University of Maine next fall. He also volunteers locally with the National Down Syndrome Society, serves with the Good Shepherds Foundation (NH), and assists with campus ministry and liturgies.
“I would like to thank Coach A, Coach Sexton (John Sexton, offensive coordinator) and Coach Grella (Sully Grella, freshman coach and math teacher) for laying the foundation for my football career, but most importantly helping me become a better man,” said Ayden, who resides in Auburn, NH.
“I would also like to mention Mr. Gabriele (Troy Gabriele, Science Teacher), Mrs. Chase (Diana Chase, Religious Studies Teacher), and Ms. Homewood (Theresa Homewood ‘02, English Teacher) for allowing me to be myself in class and connecting with me on a personal level. I feel like the people are what truly makes Central Catholic a special place. Every person involved from the students to the teachers and all the way to the maintenance staff - everyone works hard to better themselves, this school, and their community.”
Ayden is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award to be announced in December, where he joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners, including Emmitt Smith (1986-87, Escambia High School, FL), Matthew Stafford (2005-06, Highland Park High School, TX) and Christian McCaffrey (2012-13 & 2013-14, Valor Christian High School, CO).
He also joins recent Gatorade Massachusetts Football Players of the Year Owen McGowan (2020-21, Catholic Memorial High School), Kalel Mullings (2019-20, Milton Academy), Mike Sainristil (2018-19, Everett High School), and Sal Frelick (2017-18, Lexington High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
