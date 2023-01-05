SALEM, N.H. — The schedule will get more difficult, the challenges steeper. But it’s tough to argue with what the Salem High wrestling team has going on right now.
The Blue Devils, before spirited home crowd, stuck Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday night, 62-8, to move to 10-0 on the season.
“We’re wrestling well as a team, and this was another great team effort,” said Blue Devils coach Nick Eddy, whose unbeaten club also has a title at the Blue Devil Classic and a second place finish to Saint John’s Prep, the defending New England champ, at an invite down in Rhode Island.
“We have 43 kids in the room, and they’re all working hard. The backups are really pushing the starters.”
Salem got pins in a myriad of varieties.
There were the fast and the furious — Evan Lynch, Brody McDonald (31 seconds), Nick Antonietti, Ben Begin and Tyler Pavidis.
“Both Lynch and McDonald continue to wrestle well,” said Eddy. “Both put as much work in as anyone in the offseason. They really improved. Both are returning state champs who are wrestling up in weight right now.”
There were wars of will like Matteo Mustapha wrapping his man up at 170 in the second, Brayden Fleming winning in similar fashion at 152 or a relentless David Jacques pounding out his pin late in the third at 182.
It was a big performance on a night where the Astros were intent on keeping their shoulders off the mat at all cost.
As jarring and as impactful on the scoreboard as the wins by fall were, a couple of close decisions had Eddy ecstatic after the match — one by Logan Smith at 120 and the other by Talen Walton at 145. Senior Jacob Grande taking a 13-7 victory at 160 was another highlight.
“Smith took on a really tough kid in (Pinkerton’s Cam McMahon). He’s a state place-winner. That was a matchup we wanted. We got it, and he capitalized (a 7-3 win),” said Eddy.
“Walton wasn’t even in the starting lineup until Tuesday. He beat two guys in wrestle-offs to get in there. He only weighed 133 and wrestled up at 145. and he beat a pretty good kid (9-2 over Anthony Barbone).”
For the Astros, the two wins came early — back-to-back major decisions from Mike Follo at 132 and Cam Arbogast at 138 — but that was all the noise the visitors could muster.
Salem will now split the squad on Saturday. Eddy will send his top 14 to the Nashua South Hall of Fame Tournament, and the next group will head to the Keene Invitational.
Next Wednesday, the Blue Devils head to Concord for a major collision as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.