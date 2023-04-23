As cool as the ride was deep into last June, for Methuen High shortstop Brooke Tardugno, there was always “next year.”
Well, next year is here, and the urgency/significance of this, Tardugno’s 11th and final varsity season with the Rangers, is not lost on her.
“I’m definitely going to miss it a lot. I’ve just made so many good memories with all my teammates on all my teams, and I’m going to miss my coaches and teammates for sure,” said the senior three-sport Eagle-Tribune All-Star.
Tardugno and the Rangers, state semifinalists a year ago, are off to a perfect, 5-0 start in the early going.
And while the Saint Anselm-bound middle infielder has run into a brief run of tough luck at the plate, she’s back at the top of the order, making things happen on offense, while anchoring the defense.
“She’s still seeing the ball well, just hitting it hard right at people early in the season,” said Methuen coach Jason Smith. “Despite that, she has drawn five walks and has been hit by a pitch for an (on-base percentage) of close to .400. She also has stolen five bases without being caught.
“On defense, she already has 10 putouts and 14 assists without an error, and she has been part of numerous double-plays. She is our spark.”
As impactful as she has been to Methuen High athletics over the past four years, Tardugno can afford to be a bit contemplative.
“I’m going to miss it a lot, competing out there every day for Methuen, playing all three seasons,” she said.
“It means a lot to me, just to have been able to play for my town. To do well in all three sports, and work hard every day for the people who are watching, following along and who are right there with us.”
Being unbeaten through a quarter of a season shouldn’t be much of a surprise. The Rangers return a bundle. And the experience gained in the postseason a year ago is just invaluable.
“I loved it. It was definitely very special. It was so much fun. Playing every game, and you know it could be your last,” said Tardugno. “We all just stuck together. We all enjoyed it, and we were all excited to get back at it this year.”
“Going into this season, we knew we’re going to be a very good team, and we’ve set high expectations for ourselves.”
Tardugno is certainly excited about joining her sister Stephanie again at the next level – Saint A’s – next season. She’s kept one eye on the Hawks, who are pointed to the Northeast-10 Tournament in the coming weeks.
But there is too much left to do in Ranger Blue. The heart of the rugged Merrimack Valley Conference schedule lies dead ahead. Methuen will face its sternest test to date on Monday (weather permitting) when the Rangers head to Central Catholic.
