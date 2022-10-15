METHUEN – In almost a blink on Saturday morning, the Methuen High girls soccer team unleashed a flurry that certainly caught the eye. A six-goal Ranger barrage in mere minutes sent upset-minded Bishop Fenwick home in a flash.
It was absolutely explosive. and Fenwick isn’t the only soccer team that has felt the Rangers wrath this fall.
If you happened to take a peek this week at the MIAA’s most recent power rankings, you might notice that the defending MVC champion Rangers, coached by Kayla Camara, are one of just two unbeaten and untied teams in Division 1.
At 12-0, they have allowed just six goals this season (posting seven shutouts) while scoring 52 times.
While there are seniors in most of the key spots — 11 of 12 starters returned from last year — it’s sophomore Courtnee Pickles, who leads the entire MVC in goals with 16.
“We’ve worked hard together over the summer for this, and most of us who are starters are seniors,” said tri-captain and midfielder Riley O’Hearn. “We’ve all been playing together for a long time. We know how to work well with each other.”
The Rangers know what works. and they’ve taken every step in the process together. Things are certainly looking sharp on Ranger Road.
“We have the expectation to win every game. Nobody wants to have that first loss,” said senior tri-captain Hailee Pickles. “Every game we come out with fire. That helps us be great and keep going.”
RIDING THE WAVE
It’s a senior-laden group for sure. and Methuen High is currently on a pretty solid run in girls sports overall. Soccer is riding a incredible athletic wave at the school.
Volleyball (12-2), swimming (6-2), last spring’s softball run to the Division 1 state final four, ice hockey … the Ranger girls have been rolling it up.
“I think we’re going have a pretty good year in basketball, too,” said athletic director Matt Curran.
One of the foundational pieces in this girls Ranger resurgence is, of course, senior captain Brooke Tardugno.
Point guard in the winter and lethal weapon with a glove at shortstop in the spring, Tardugno has been feeling it this fall on the pitch.
Buoyed by the work she and her teammates put in this past offseason, she’s running free – without that giant knee brace anymore – and finding major success.
“It’s definitely building off of last year. We just had a really good season and we’ve been working off of that. Our defense has been solid the last two years, and this year our offense has really been coming on,” said Tardugno, who leads the team in points with 10 goals and 17 assists.
“We put in a lot of work over the summer. We all got stronger and faster this year.”
That spirit and dedication have Methuen surging toward another title in the MVC small. The Rangers beat second-place Billerica (1-0) early and will face a huge one against the Indians later this week.
First up, though, is Andover, the marquee program in the MVC over decades, a program that Methuen has not beaten since 2015.
Camara is confident her team can rise to the occasion.
“This core group plays summer soccer together, they do strength training together, and all that time they spend off the field together, it certainly shows when they are on the field,” the coach said. “In my time here as the head coach, I’ve never beaten Andover. The fact that we have a chance to match up with them and maybe beat them is a huge accomplishment.”
Just how far can the Rangers take it? That’s hard to tell.
Despite the 11-0 mark when the MIAA rankings came out, Methuen was just ranked 25th in D-1. That speaks a bit to strength of schedule, but it’s tough to doubt the damage that these Rangers are capable of.
“From the past, our expectations are really high. We push ourselves. We know we can always be better, trying to reach the expectations that we’ve set for ourselves,” said Tardugno. “Our coaches push us and we push each other, because we’re all just so competitive.”
