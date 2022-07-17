ANDOVER – In the best of times, it can be difficult to be the “new kids in town.” Acclimating to a new community and new school is always a challenge.
To try and make the transition in the midst of an historic pandemic would be overwhelming for most young people.
Fortunately, for Marco and Theo Del Greco, they speak a universal language – sports. They are particularly fluent in the baseball and basketball dialects.
This week, the Del Greco twins will lead Andover into the Little League Major Division (12-under) Sectional Tournament in Lynn, the next step on the "Road to Williamsport." The team, managed by their father, Greg Del Greco, is coming off a 6-3 win over North Reading in the District 14 championship game.
The Andover squad will be looking to take care of some unfinished business. Nearly every member of this year’s team was part of the 11-under team that advanced to the State Championship game in 2021. That team was managed by Todd Murray, with Del Greco and Andy Goldstein serving as assistant coaches. The same trio is leading this year’s 12-under team, with Del Greco at the helm.
If Andover can win the sectional, it will advance to the four-team State Tournament, July 27-31 in Braintree.
The Del Greco family moved from Stoneham to Andover in 2020, just as the Covid 19 pandemic was in full swing. While Greg and Sabrina Del Greco have the means to enroll their twins and oldest son Nico (now 14) in the school of their choosing, they made the decision that their boys would attend Andover public schools. In fact, it was one of the reasons they chose to make Andover their home.
“The reason we moved here was because of the schools and the sports programs. We were really impressed with the Andover schools,” said Greg. “Both my wife and I came through the public school system and we felt it was the best environment for our sons.”
Not that the transition was easy. At first, the schools were in remote learning, making it very difficult for the boys to get to know teachers and classmates in their new school. When in-person learning resumed, there were mandatory masks, again, adding to the challenges of building friendships.
But that’s where the Del Greco’s fluency in “sports” provided a valuable lifeline. Participation in local basketball and baseball leagues connected the family with people who would quickly become close friends.
"It’s really an understatement to say how welcoming and friendly the people of Andover have been to the boys and our whole family,” said Greg. “And playing sports helped the boys get to know a lot of their classmates really well. It’s such a good group of kids for the boys to be hanging out with. And this is what I wanted for them, to be surrounded by good kids and good families.”
Not only did the Andover sports community welcome the Del Grecos as participating members, they also recognized the background and coaching experience Greg Del Greco brought to the table. A former three-sport star (baseball, basketball, football) at Stoneham High, Greg led the Spartans to a baseball state championship as a junior. He would go on to play football for Brown University.
As his sons have grown, Greg has played an active role coaching them at every level. He says he treasures the ability to watch the boys, up close, develop as athletes.
“The best part is you get to have that good, proud feeling when they do well,” he said. “I get to see the fruits of their labor. They work so hard, and I work them hard.”
Greg said he hasn’t had a problem switching from “dad mode” to “coach mode” when it comes to leading a team his boys play for.
“I’ve coached them for so long, I really just treat them like all the other players,” he said. “If one of them isn’t hitting, he knows he’s coming out of the game.”
The Andover Little League Board of Directors has certainly liked what they’ve seen from Del Greco as a coach. After serving as an assistant to Todd Murray on the 2021 11-under All-Star team, the board elected him to serve as manager of the 12-under squad this season.
Both Marco and Theo have played key roles in the team’s tournament. Both twins pitch, while Marco plays outfield and Theo catches and plays first base.
But the Andover team is hardly a two-player show. The team got major contributions offensively and defensively in its win over North Reading. Catcher Gideon Barnes had a home run, centerfielder Max Wilson robbed a North Reading batter of a home run and Aiden Deluca and Evan Starr came off the bench to drive in runs with pinch-hits.
In addition to their District 14 title, many of the players (including the Del Greco twins) are also on the Andover 12-under squad that captured the Bay State Summer League championship with a win over North Reading on Sunday.
