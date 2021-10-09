PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Behind a season-high 444 yards of offense, 351 passing yards from senior quarterback EJ Perry of Andover, and a defensive touchdown, the Brown football team rolled past Colgate for a 31-10 victory on Saturday at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium.
Sophomore Shane Prevot had a 74-yard fumble return for a touchdown and defensive lineman Brooks Jones caught a two-yard touchdown pass to help highlight the win for Brown. The Bears’ first win moves them to 1-3 on the season, while Colgate drops to 2-4.
The Bears forced three turnovers in the win and held Colgate to 299 yards of offense, a season-low for the Brown defense.
Perry threw for a season-high 351 yards while throwing a pair of touchdown passes, and rushing for another score. Eight different Bears caught passes in the win. Jones’ two-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter also served as his first career reception.
Sophomore Graham Walker hauled in six catches for 89 yards one touchdown. Junior Wes Rockett had five receptions and a game-high 95 yards. Junior Sutton Hayes added eight catches for 71 yards.
Freshman Jordan DeLucia led the Bears on the ground with 41 rushing yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.