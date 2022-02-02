In preparation for one of the biggest games of his career, the East-West Shrine Game at 8 p.m. tonight in Las Vegas, E.J. Perry got some great news.
He was officially invited to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in early March.
Ironically, that was a goal for Perry in playing in the East-West Shrine Game, to get noticed and get the invite. He is considered on the bubble as a potential NFL draftee in April.
Well, he apparently got noticed when he started working out in Las Vegas on Saturday, with scouts from every team here.
“This is huge,” said Perry’s agent, Sean Stellato, from Salem, Mass., who is in Las Vegas. “It’s a testament to E.J.’s work ethic and the work he put before coming here. Then he did his thing, which is to perform. and he did.”
Stellato said one issue with Perry was the fact he had the vast amount of his college success at a second-tier FCS school, having transferred to Brown University from Boston College.
NFL scouts have followed Perry the last season in particular, but seeing him work out daily, with other pro prospects was what has turned a lot of heads.
“The NFL guys want to see him in the flesh,” said Stellato. “I think there was a narrative that he might not be big enough or strong enough. I think the pandemic hurt a little bit, in terms of teams getting a real shot to see him.
“But that has been put to bed in Las Vegas,” said Stellato. “They can see his lower body strength, his quads, etc.; his upper body, too. He’s a very good athlete, a special athlete in my opinion. Sometimes you have to get the word out. Well, I think it’s out now.”
Perry had been working out the last month in Florida at an elite camp for college quarterbacks.
Perry, coming of a senior season in which was named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year, averaged 350 yards passing and rushing over the last season in copping the honor.
