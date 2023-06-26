If there was a question if E.J. Perry IV deserved a spot on an NFL roster, and apparently there was after he was waived twice in March and May, there is not a question now.
Perry spent less than a month on a USFL roster, the last two weeks as a starter, and was able to display the skills and play-making that has been part of his athletic career from childhood.
The Michigan Panthers lost, 31-27, in overtime to the Pittsburgh Maulers, but Perry showed he not only can create plays for himself (see last weekend’s 23-20 win over Philadelphia), but he can “wing it” when he has to or is given the chance.
Perry threw for 370 yards, completing 23 of 38 passes, two touchdowns and an interception.
“We had a chance to win the game and didn’t, and that’s disappointing,” said Perry less than a day after the playoff loss in the USFL semifinals.
“It was nice to get into a little rhythm there in the second half,” said Perry. “But the first half was bad. We turned the ball over. and a few opportunities that if we made them, we probably win the game big.”
Perry had big completions for touchdowns, including one for 72 yards and another for 55 yards.
Perry also rushed for a touchdown for six yards.
In his first game last Sunday, Perry threw for 121 yards and ran for another 6-yard score.
“Our OC really did a great job planning for this game and getting us in the right plays,” said Perry. “My O-line protected me really well. Honestly, I felt real comfortable, especially in the second half.”
Ironically, when Perry was first offered the possibility of signing with Michigan, as the third option, he talked over it with a few friends in the game.
One of them said, “Quarterbacks play quarterback.”
“Just being on the field, taking reps, even working with the scout team, was good,” said Perry. “I took it as a way to get better.”
And he did.
He showed on a pretty good stage – national TV – that he’s got game. Like he showed in at Brown University, he can make plays with his arm and his legs.
And, of course, his head.
“The last week was great in getting into the playbook and understanding things at a much higher level,” said Perry. “At least I didn’t turn the wrong way on handoffs and didn’t fumble any snaps.”
He also showed NFL teams that there is something there, beyond being a clipboard guy.
“This is an experience I’ll always remember,” said Perry. “I made some relationships that will go beyond this week, guys that will definitely stay in contact with.”
He heads home to Andover on Monday and his agent, Sean Stellato, will try finding him an NFL home before the 2023 training camps.
Talk about a quarterback who can do damage in a variety of ways, including the long ball. Perry put on a show for the 32 NFL teams.
He appears to have done enough the last week-plus to warrant that.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.