John Perry spent many years growing up in Andover with Bill O’Brien, the new New England Patriots offensive coordinator, a guy he can pretty much call a “best friend.”
They played a lot of sports together and, well, against each other over the years.
“That’s what makes Billy so great,” said Perry, who is entering his 30th year as a football coach, recently becoming the new offensive coordinator at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.
“From the time we were 10 to when we were both playing two-on-two basketball against each other when we were both assistants at Brown (University),” said Perry, “they were always battles. Billy would fight to win.”
But when O’Brien was named offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, his second stint in the job (he also was there from 2009-2011), Perry referred to the seven years he worked under O’Brien with the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020.
That’s where he saw another, more impressive side of his pal.
“His organization is incredible, very meticulous in how he wants things done, “ said Perry. “The great part about working for him or even playing for him, was that it’s easy to understand what he expects. You understand your role. That’s a great quality to have.”
Perry believes O’Brien brings two qualities that very few, if any offensive coaches can bring to the highest level of football.
One is his experience working for the Patriots dynasty.
“He understands Bill Belichick and The Patriot Way,” said Perry. “He represents a time in history when the Patriots were not only winning at a high level, but the way they did things; the innovation they had; that Billy had; with those two tight ends, (Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez), the multiple personnel groups, utilizing Wes Welker the way they did, was special.
“I really believe they revolutionized the game and Billy was a big part of it.”
Then there is the quarterback part, which is probably a huge reason why O’Brien was a must-hire with the Patriots.
“Billy is very good at identifying strengths and weaknesses of all players,” said Perry. “Especially at quarterback. You look at the quarterbacks we had in Houston — (Ryan) Fitzpatrick, (Brian) Hoyer, (Brock) Osweiler and (DeShaun) Watson. All had different skill sets and the ways they approached the game.
“Billy was able to adjust in all of those situations and win. He and Mac Jones, who I’ve heard is a hard-worker, should be great together.”
Over the years, Perry has visited O’Brien, and he made a few trips to Tuscaloosa, Ala., during his two-year stint as Nick Saban’s right-hand man on offense.
“Think about it, he’s worked with Belichick and Saban, two legends,” said Perry. “When I was talking to him about a position I was considering at Rutgers a few years ago, he told me about the importance of being around a guy like (Rutgers coach) Greg Schiano, and things you learn from guys that are extremely committed and organized. He was right.”
No longer in the NFL, Perry said there is no doubt which team he is rooting for come next fall.
“It’s a great story, Billy going back to the Patriots,” said Perry. “I’ve spent a lot of time here in Texas the last several years, but my Boston roots are still there. The Celtics, the Red Sox and, yes, the Patriots. I think he’s going to add a lot to that team.”
