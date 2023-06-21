Would you like to take a ride on the E.J. Perry IV Pro Football Rollercoaster ride?
Warning: Things happen at a lightning-fast pace. There are lower than lows. And, of course, best of all, there are higher than highs.
Sunday was the highest of highs.
Perry’s pro football occurrences in 2023 have gone something like this:
He was the third-string QB when the Jacksonville Jaguars played and lost in the AFC Divisional round to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20, on Jan. 21.
A week later his contract expired … and the rollercoaster took off.
On Feb. 13, he was re-signed by the Jags.
On March 7, the Jags strangely waived Perry.
A day later, on March 8, the Houston Texans signed Perry.
On May 13, the Texans waived Perry.
His moves since February are, in reality, what life is at the bottom of most NFL rosters.
Players come and go, and go and come.
An offer popped up from the USFL, the pro football league on FOX TV.
The Michigan Panthers needed to fill the roster spot with a third quarterback with only a few weeks left in the regular season.
Quite frankly, it’s not the juiciest of offers.
“I talked about it with my agent [Sean Stellato],” said Perry. “I asked a buddy of mine [in the NFL], ‘What do you think?’ He said, ‘Quarterbacks play quarterback. and you’re not playing right now. I’d do it.’
“I could just wait and try to hook on with another NFL team. But then I realized other NFL guys were working out [in minicamps]. For me, it was the opportunity to do something, work on my game. and improve”
The only guarantee he got from the Panthers’ coach was that he’d get nearly three weeks of workouts.
“I was mostly running the scout team [for the Panthers’ defense],” said Perry. “Honestly, it was good. It was good throwing the ball and working on my game. I tried to follow the playbook, too.”
Then, to Perry’s surprise, head coach Mike Nolan announced that after the Panthers’ 19-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Stars, that Perry would be starting in the regular season finale against Philadelphia.
Nolan had told the media the offense needed a jolt, hoping Perry could add it.
Perry got all of the 20 reps beginning last Monday.
“The coaches condensed the playbook, adding some things I liked to do, things I’d done in the past, and things I liked in the playbook,” said Perry.
Admittedly for Perry, it was an exciting week, building up to the “playoff-like” matchup against Philadelphia, with the winner moving on to the four-team playoffs and the loser going home.
The game, particularly in the first half, was what you’d expect from a team with a new quarterback, trying to figure out a new offense.
It wasn’t pretty.
The Panthers fell behind early, and other than three first downs and 58 total yards of offense, trailed 20-6 at the half.
Perry wasn’t bad. But he wasn’t great either. The Panthers couldn’t move the ball with any consistency.
But Perry was not worried. That’s where his NFL experience, a third string quarterback with the Jaguars in 2022, came in.
“I started in a preseason game. I closely watched 19 NFL games from the sidelines,” said Perry. “You have to be patient for a sixty-minute game. The thing about pro football is everybody is good, on both sides of the ball. You have to hang in there.”
If there was a positive, despite being dominated on both sides of the ball, was the Panthers didn’t turn the ball over.
“Honestly, it felt like they were scoring every time, and then we weren’t,” said Perry.
Things started turning in the third quarter. A nice kickoff return to open the second half, got the Panthers a field goal, making it 20-9.
And after another nothing drive, the same Panthers player who got the long kickoff return blocked a punt, and it was returned for a touchdown, making it 20-15 (conversion rush failed) with 4:54 remaining in the third quarter.
As the fourth quarter was about to start, Perry’s star rose.
He finished the third quarter with a 16-yard pass play. and then to open the fourth quarter, we saw why Perry was given the start.
He ran 25 yards to the Philadelphia 19-yard line.
After short passes for eight and five yards, the Panthers had first and goal from the 6-yard line.
Perry then went back, heading to the left side, and fumbled the ball. He picked it up and took a jab step left before going right, going around everyone, untouched for the go-ahead touchdown, 21-20.
Classic E.J.
But it gets better. On the two-point conversion, to try and go ahead by a field goal, Perry dropped back to pass, again bobbling the snap a bit.
Standing about 15 feet back, near the right sidelines, a Philadelphia linebacker sprinted straight to Perry. Just as he was hit, Perry threw the ball to tight end Marcus Baugh, who was running away from Perry at the back of the end zone for a 23-20 lead.
The fans that were there went wild. So did the Panthers sidelines.
The Panthers defense allowed only three first downs over the remaining three Philadelphia drives.
And Perry handed the ball off to Reggie Corbin three times, the third of which was for a first down and sealed the win.
“It was exciting. It really was,” said Perry, who was among three Panthers named Player of the Game, completing 12 of 23 passes for 121 yards while rushing for 48 yards and a touchdown.
“This is a great example of pro football, how all three phases are needed to win games,” said Perry. “You’re not going to score 56 points and you’re probably not going to play in a 7-0 game. These are how the games go. You just have to be ready.”
The cherry on top was that his parents, E.J. and Kathleen, made the trip and both were shown several times on TV, with dad decked out in Panthers gear.
The fact that it was Father’s Day?
“That was the best part for me,” said dad. “What a gift! It was awesome; the best Father’s Day gift I ever got.”
Perry gets the nod on Saturday night at 8 p.m., in the USFL semifinals against Pittsburgh, in Canton, Ohio. It’s the same Pittsburgh team Perry watched closely 10 days ago.
The game will be televised on NBC. The other semifinal will be New Orleans at Birmingham on Sunday at 7 p.m. on FOX.
“It wasn’t pretty, but a win is a win,” said Perry, of his first official pro football start. “We can be pretty next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.