Samantha Pfeil and the Methuen High girls threw everything they had at host Winchester High.
The Rangers, seeded 22nd, fell in a heartbreaker to No. 11 Winchester, 43-42, in the Round of 32 Division 1 State Tournament game on Thursday night.
Pfeil netted 15 of her game-high 22 points in the second half, including 11 in the third quarter.
The junior also grabbed countless key rebounds, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.
Things were tied at the half, 19-19, when Pfeil took the game in here own hands.
She went left and right. She pulled up in the lane. Pfeil even went coast to coast to give Methuen a 31-26 lead.
But Winchester kept coming.
At 34-34, Pfeil hit a tough baseline turnaround in traffic. She also found Thyanais Santiago on the break for a traditional three-point play as the Rangers led 40-36 in the fourth.
Pfeil’s last bucket, a drop-step and lefty post move made it 42-38 Rangers with 1:51 left, but those were the last Methuen points of the night.
A Winchester 3 and two free throws with 45 seconds left gave the hosts the 43-42 lead.
Methuen got two cracks at it, but just couldn’t cash in.
The Rangers finished the year at 12-9.
Winchester 43, Methuen 42
Methuen: Tardugno 3-0-7, Santiago 2-2-6, Carrigan 1-0-3, Slattery 1-0-2, Barron 1-0-2, Pfeil 7-7-22
