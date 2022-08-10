You can't say Tommy Pham hasn't pulled his weight since arriving at last week's trade deadline.
Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds, the hope was the new Red Sox outfielder could provide a little extra power to a lineup that has sorely lacked a consistent threat outside Rafael Devers. Pham has delivered that and then some, with his biggest hit yet coming Wednesday when he charged a three-run home run to center to get Boston back into what wound up being a 8-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
Pham has now homered in three straight games, the longest stretch of his career.
Since his arrival most of Pham's hits have been loud. Through his first eight games with the club he's ripped six of his eight hits for extra bases, and the power has particularly come through since moving into the leadoff spot on Friday. Over the last four games he's gone 5 for 18 with the three home runs, a double and seven RBI.
"The thing with Tommy is he stays in the zone," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "When he gets pitches in the zone he puts good swings. He's doing a good job for us, he's a different at bat and for him to stay up the middle and drive the ball to center is a good sign."
That production stands in stark contrast to the rest of the Red Sox lineup, which has generally fallen well short of expectations in the power department.
Outside of Devers (24 home runs), nobody currently in the Red Sox lineup has been able to consistently hit the ball out of the yard. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts each have only nine home runs, and despite his considerable struggles Bobby Dalbec still ranks third on the team in homers with 11.
Trevor Story (15 homers) had been shouldering his load before breaking his wrist before the All-Star Break last summer, but without him in the lineup the club has often struggled to generate offense given its inability to consistently maintain rallies or come through in clutch situations.
If nothing else, Pham's blast provided a brief ray of light on what otherwise felt like a hopeless night.
Nick Pivetta did his job, allowing three runs over six strong innings of work, but he also continued the club's disturbing trend of allowing two-out walks and paid for it when he allowed a three-run home run to Marcell Ozuna immediately afterwards in the top of the fourth. Then Darwinzon Hernandez endured another calamitous outing, allowing a two-run shot to rookie Vaughn Grissom, who was making his MLB debut.
Pham's homer made it 5-4, but the Braves immediately responded with three more runs against the Red Sox bullpen to put it away. Now the Red Sox stand 54-58 on the season, 2-6 since the trade deadline and five games back of Baltimore in the AL East and AL Wild Card races.
It doesn't look good, and while Pham has done his job, the Red Sox will need everyone else to step up too if they hope to have any chance of salvaging their season.
