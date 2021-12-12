After COVID-19 sent the high school football world into disarray in 2020 — shortening, moving and even outright cancelling seasons — a long-awaited full season returned to the gridiron in Massachusetts and New Hampshire this fall.
And what a fall it was!
Timberlane dominated its way to a state title two years after going winless, while Pelham scored a second straight championship.
Central Catholic advanced to the state championship game, exorcising some demons along the way, and Salem and surprising Pentucket each went to the state semifinals.
Methuen delivered a stunning playoff win over powerhouse Everett, Lawrence beat Andover for the first time since 1984, and North Andover won an instant classic at Fenway Park days before Thanksgiving.
Here’s a look at the 2021 season:
Wins of the Year
Central Catholic 35, St. John’s Prep 12 — After five straight losses to St. John’s Prep, including playoff defeats in 2018 and 2019 and a blowout in Week 2 this fall, Central Catholic earned its revenge with a lopsided victory in the Division 1 semifinals. Ayden Pereira ran for two TDs and threw two more scores and Kolten Williams had two interceptions.
Methuen 25, Everett 22 — JP Muniz caught the go-ahead touchdown from Drew Eason with 3:55 left, then intercepted two passes in the final moments to upset perennial state power Everett in the Division 1 first round. Will McKinnon also caught a TD pass.
Timberlane 13, Milford 10 — Timberlane finished off a perfect season by beating Milford in the Division 2 state title game. It was the Owls’ first state football championship since 2001. Dominic Pallaria ran for a 51-yard touchdown and Harrison Bloom kicked field goals of 36 and 21 yards for the champs.
Lawrence 37, Andover 26 — Lawrence beat Andover for the first time since 1984. Joenel Figueroa caught two touchdowns, including the tone-setting 75-yard score on the Lancers’ first drive, from Jayden Abreu and Andy Medina, Estarling Morales and Jadiel Gomez each added a score.
Pelham 50, Trinity 14 — No team could compete with Pelham this fall, and and the Division 3 title game was no exception. Jake Travis ran for three scores and threw another, Kevin Bodenrader scored twice and the Pythons limited Trinity to just 128 yards of offense, mostly against the backups.
North Andover 27, Andover 26 — A classic win fit for Fenway park. Jack Ferullo scored with 2:23 left in regulation, and an AJ Lawrence tackle denied Andover a first down in the final seconds. Jack O’Connell threw touchdown passes to Brendan Regan and Nick Ankiewicz.
You Can’t Stop
PASSINGAyden Pereira, Central Catholic -- The returning Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP threw for an area-high 2,823 yards and 34 touchdowns this fall. He notched 448 yards and seven TDs passing in a regular season win over eventual state champ Springfield Central, 347 yards and two TDs in a win over rival Methuen and threw two TDs in the state title game.
Drew Eason, Methuen — After winning a QB battle in camp, he finished third in the area in passing yards (1,928) and fourth in TD passes (17). The junior threw for 249 yards and the game-winning TD in the tourney upset of Everett, 355 yards and three TDs against Division 2 semifinalist Marshfield and 234 yards against Central Catholic.
Jack O’Connell, North Andover — The senior first-year starter threw for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns (second in the area). He tossed four touchdowns in a win over Chelmsford, two TDs in the win over Andover at Fenway Park, three TDs against Lincoln-Sudbury and threw for 243 yards in a near upset of Methuen.
Scotty Brown, Andover — The junior third-year starter finished second in the area in passing yards (1,942) and third in TD passes (18). He threw for 229 yards and three TDs in a win over Shrewsbury, 230 yards and a TD in a win over Tewksbury and three TDs at Fenway Park.
RUSHINGAidan McDonald, Salem — The senior led the area in rushing yards (1,394) for the second straight season, and was second in the region with 24 overall touchdowns. He ran for 333 yards and six TDs in a win over Bishop Guertin, 212 yards and four TDs in a win over Nashua South and 238 yards and three TDs in a win over Windham.
Dominic Pallaria, Timberlane — The centerpiece to the state champion Owls’ offense. He finished second in the area in rushing yards (1,166) and was third in touchdowns (21). He ran for 166 yards and a 51-yard TD in the state title game, 132 yards and three TDs in the state semifinals and 141 yards and five TDs in the Division 2 first round.
Tommy Ahlers, Salem — The baseball star finished third in the area in rushing yards (1,054), 683 of those in the final five games, and scored 15 touchdowns. He ran for 186 yards and four TDs in a win over Nashua South, 176 yards and three TDs in a win over Merrimack and 148 yards and three TDs in a win over Bishop Guertin.
Julien Acevedo-Torres, Whittier — Despite missing two games due to injury, he ran for 967 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. The senior rushed for 186 yards and a TD in a win over Malden, 168 yards and two TDs in a win over Essex Tech and 142 yards and two TDs in a win over Greater Lowell.
Jacob Albert and Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton — Albert dazzled early, rushing for 465 yards and scoring four touchdowns in three games before he was lost to an injury. Fellow junior Yennaco stepped up in as go-to guy and finishing the fall with 966 rushing yards and 16 TDs,. He ran for a career-high 209 yards and four TDs in a win over Merrimack.
RECEIVINGJustice McGrail, Central — With just nine career catches going into the season, McGrail delivered a breakout season. He led the region in catches (60), receiving yards (1,068) and touchdown catches (school-record 15). He had seven touchdown catches of over 40 yards, and three of over 70 yards, and added 118 receiving yards and three TDs in the state semifinal win.
Lincoln Beal, Andover — The junior running back finished second in the area in catches (57) and receiving yards (1,038) and led the area in total touchdowns (25). He caught eight passes for a season-high 137 yards and a TD in a win over Tewksbury. He also rushed for 945 yards, including a season-high 139 yards in a win over Shrewsbury.
Jason Silverio, Methuen — The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star caught 42 passes for 563 yards and five touchdowns. He caught eight passes for 112 yards in the tourney win over Everett, had four grabs for 91 yards against Marshfield and five catches for 84 yards in a win over North Andover. He ran a punt back for a TD on Thanksgiving.
Joenel Figueroa, Lawrence — Shined on the brightest stages. He caught touchdown passes of 75 yards and 15 yards in the classic win over Andover and 37 and 64 yards against Central on Thanksgiving. He finished the fall with 27 catches for 529 yards and scored eight touchdowns.
Defensive Dynamos
Preston Zinter, Central Catholic — He’s being recruited by big-time Division 1 college programs as a tight end, but he was the MVC 1 Defensive MVP. The linebacker made 65 tackles, 10 for a loss, and three sacks this fall. He also caught 39 passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Dwight, Pentucket — Not many quarterbacks also play linebacker, but Dwight was up to the task, taking home CAL Kinney defensive MVP, leading a defense that allowed just 16.2 points per game. As a QB, he threw for 1,779 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Joe Jean, Methuen — The speedy nose guard was a terror for opposing QBs, with eight sacks and over 50 QB pressures. He finished the fall with 25 tackles for a loss, and caused a fumble at the goal line, a crucial stop in the tourney win over Everett.
Cooper Kelley, Timberlane — The 2021 New Hampshire Division 2 East Player of the Year and returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star was a wrecking ball for the Owls at inside linebacker. He made approximately 80 tackles this fall, for a defense that allowed just 9.1 points per game. He was also a standout on the offensive line.
Kevin Bodenrader, Pelham — The senior was a playmaker in all facets of the game. He had an interception that set up a touchdown, blocked one punt and returned another blocked punt for a touchdown in the Division 3 semifinals. He added an interception and another blocked punt return for a score in the state title game.
Does Haverhill have an emerging standout in junior Adrian Surrette? After moving from receiver to quarterback, Surrette threw two touchdowns against Central Catholic, and ran for three touchdowns and threw another on Thanksgiving Day. He threw six touchdowns in four games at QB, all to Tristin Naylor.
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.