BOSTON — Are we watching a St. Louis Blues Redux in real time?
That's the sinking feeling you have to be experiencing if you're a loyal follower of the Black-and-Gold. It's like a movie that you know is going to end horribly with the hero being take out at the end, but you can't turn away from the screen, either.
The Bruins were victimized Monday night. Victimized by their inability to cash in when they had chances — particularly in the first period, when they had a cornucopia of them. Victimized by the Islanders, who went 3-for-4 on the power play, scoring on their first three chances and needing just four shots to do so. Victimized by what they felt were egregious non-calls by referees Francois St. Laurent and Francis Charron, who let high sticks, charges, slashes and the like go by the wayside.
Add that up and it equaled a dispiriting 5-4 loss Monday night during Game 5 at TD Garden. Now down 3 games to 2 in their second round series, it puts Boston in a sadly familiar yet unenviable spot, needing to win Game 6 on the road Wednesday before returning home and doing likewise in Game 7 two nights later.
"It's obviously frustrating. I just wish we had 5-10 more minutes," said David Pastrnak, who had two of the Bruins' four goals. "We'll have to just let it go; the main focus now is getting ready for Game 6.
"We've been the better team but ... it just didn't go our way."
You do not need to be a scholar of hockey history to recall back to June 2019 to see a similar script as to the one we're currently viewing.
Twenty-four months ago, the Bruins opened the Stanley Cup playoffs by beating the Blues at home, then lost Game 2 in overtime. They travelled to St. Louis, prevailed in Game 3 but dropped Game 4. Returning to the Garden, they suffered an unsettling Game 5 setback. Ultimately, they won Game 6 in St. Louis before .... well, yeah, you know.
In the here and now, Boston won Game 1 at the Garden before a Game 2 defeat in OT. They captured Game 3 in Long Island, fell in Game 4, went back to their own rink and .... well, yeah, you know.
Will Games 6 and 7 of this series end in a similar vein?
Blues coach Craig Berube openly complained in a press conference the day before Game 4 two years ago about the officiating. Magically, infractions that the Blues had been called for the first three contests suddenly went by the wayside for Games 4-7.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz — who in a coma would still be a better bench boss than Berube — was a little more tactful prior to Game 5 in his remarks, but made sure to mention that Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron cheated just before the puck was dropped on faceoffs, ensuring him a better chance of winning the draw.
Conscientiously or not, those innocuous remarks seemed to have a large effect on how the game was called Monday. With Bergeron was more successful (13-of-22) in the circle than in prior contests, he and his teammates were highly aggrieved at the lack of penalty calls handed out to the feisty New Yorkers.
Bruce Cassidy pulled no punches when the head coach was asked about the matter postgame.
"They sell a narrative over there ... It's more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders," Cassidy said. "The exact calls that are getting called on us aren't getting called on them ... they've done a great job selling the narrative, that they're clean."
He went on in great detail about how high sticking happens the same for both teams in any given game, how Bergeron deserves more respect from the officials ("That's how you treat (Bergeron)? They just need to be better than that; quit listening to these outside influences"), that maybe his own club needs to "flop" more to get those penalty calls "but that's not us", and that he didn't feel the refereeing was up to NHL standards, particularly at this stage of the season.
Two thoughts here: a.) the New York Saints were an actual team in the National Lacrosse League from 1989 to 2003 who played in — wait for it — the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, home of the Islanders; and b.) Cassidy's wallet is certain to be a bit lighter after he lit up the officiating crew, but I'm guessing he'll view that as money went spent (and words well vented).
Clearly, the Bruins' penalty kill is hurting without two of its best defenders, injured right-shot blue liners Brandon Carlo and Kevan Miller (similar to when Matt Grzelcyk missed time in the St. Louis series with a concussion). There's hope they'll both be back for Game 6.
The Bruins now also face a goaltending dilemma with their season on the line: go back to tried-and-true veteran Tuukka Rask, who allowed four goals on 16 shots through two periods, or stick with the kid, Jeremy Swayman, who took over the third period for his inaugural playoff performance? It's asking a lot for a first-year goaltender to save your season, but in this instance the coaching staff might feel it's their best option.
This is, of course, not to say they can't rebound and win the next two games. You need look no further than 10 years ago, when a 1-0 loss in Vancouver during Game 5 of the 2011 Final had the Bruins on the brink of elimination before they roared back to decisively capture Game 6 at home, then pitch a Game 7 shutout back in British Columbia.
Regrettably, these Islanders resemble those hardscrabble, fight-you-to-the-death Blues much more than the slick-but-soft Canucks.
In both 2011 and 2019, the team with more skill but ultimately less grit wound up watching their opponents skate around their home ice with the Cup aloft. This round won't determine whose names get engraved on Lord Stanley's mug, but could we again see the lesser skilled but hungrier and more opportunistic team prevail?
"We broke down and need to be better on the penalty kill from the blue line back. We weren't at our best," said Cassidy. "It's been great all year, though; no reason to think it won't be better. But it's got to come in a hurry.
"It's do-or-die for us; we better be ready to play (Wednesday)."
He and his team better hope a different movie plays out on Long Island, or there will be no return engagements in Boston this spring.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@eagletribune.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
