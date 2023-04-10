Editor’s note: March was National Athletic Trainers Month and over the last two weeks we have honored out local athletic trainers at area high schools. Letting them tell their stories with some comments from coaches and others.
Amy Wiggins
Residence: Andover
Years at Phillips Academy: 12
What I love about my job:
“I love the daily interactions with students . They keep me young, make me laugh and make me smile . It is not all about taping ankles and covering athletic events . It is about getting to know the student athletes and helping them thru difficult times, through good times, and providing exceptional medical care. Over the course of my career, I have implemented Athletic Training programs in both public and private secondary schools. This has provided me with unique experiences that I carry with me at Phillips Academy. The connections with parents, students, coaches, referees, co-workers are timeless, but the connections with fellow Athletic trainers that I have made over the years are my ATC people , These men and women are exceptional Athletic Trainers who have helped me become the Athletic Trainer I am . We push each other to be better than the day before, we strive to learn and grow and change. Change is not always easy but Athletic Training is not what is was when I began so long ago , it is so much better.
“I began my career at Orthopedic and Sports medicine in North Andover , thru this I became the first Certified Athletic Trainer at Methuen High. During that time a young hockey player suffered a life-threatening injury. I didn’t realize it then, but that injury changed the course of my career. From that point on, I began advocating for Athletic Trainers in all Secondary schools and I have not stopped. Sometimes known to push to a fault, but always for the good of student-athletes. This year I received the EATA Excellence in secondary School Award, which is given yearly to an athletic trainer who has made outstanding contributions to the profession at the secondary or prep school level.
“I have had the opportunity to work on countless committees within the NATA national level and state level. Presently serving on NATA Secondary School Committee, and I serve as the Chair of New England Preparatory School Athletic Council and Sports Medicine Advisory Council. These groups continue to work on best practices, improving Emergency Action Plans with the goal to make sports safer.
“The absolute best part of my job is when a student-athlete takes the field for the first time after an injury. I am as excited as the student and as nervous as the parent in the stands. I am with my students from the time they are injured until they get back to what they did before the injury. Through the tears the silence and the smiles the students I work with know I care. When I hear “You made a difference in my child’s life,” I always reply with the same comment, ‘They made a difference in mine.’
“All those interactions and experiences both good and bad over the years is the reason I stayed in this profession.”
Why I’d recommend Athletic Training:
“Over the years the field of athletic training has grown and expended. The increase in job opportunities from the traditional school setting to athletic trainers in physician practices, performing arts, armed forces, industrial and cooperate setting name just a few. Work/life balance has changed for the better, finding ways to incorporate this into our settings and continue to explore new ways to improve. The educational requirement of a masters has demonstrated exceptional skills in our new graduates. If you like meeting people, educating students, rehabilitation of injuries, promoting health and wellness, a love of athletics and never having the same day twice in a face pace work environment this field is for you.”
“I am thankful to my husband Dale and my beautiful daughters, Shanna (and her fiancé Nick), Jessica (and her husband Jimmy), Alli and Nicole and my beautiful granddaughter Jacqueline. My family has been my support. And my career helped me care for the numerous injuries that came into our home throughout my daughters’ athletic careers.”
Coaches comments on Wiggins:
“Every single day, in season and out, Amy provides support and care to our team and players. She helps our athletes perform their very best, not just tending to their physical needs, but also listening to their worries and concerns with patience, kindness and humor. Amy keeps students calm through an injury, pushes them through their treatment, and cheers them on when they are on the court. Her tireless dedication to our athletes allows them to perform their best, and we couldn’t do it without her.”
— Liz Monroe, varsity girls basketball coach
“Amy is the best. She does a wonderful job of making sure that our players are healthy and competing at the highest level possible. She does an amazing job of communicating with me so that I understand how to structure my practice in a way that makes it productive for the players. Her work to help the players goes above and beyond her role as an athletic trainer. Our kids love spending time in the training room before and after practice because they know how much she cares for them. I admire how hard she works, and I know for a fact that our program is better because of her presence. I love that Amy is a part of our team.”
— Boys varsity basketball coach Terrell Ivory
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.