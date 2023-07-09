SEATTLE, WA – Four years in the making. Countless memories made, scouts in attendance, media interviews, and more.
All for this moment in Seattle, Washington. Or so we thought. Phillips Academy ace, Thomas White, slipped down draft boards on Sunday night, falling out of the first round.
White has been on the radar of scouts all over the country since he was in the 8th grade, when his fastball clocked in at 82 MPH at a national showcase in Florida.
Originally intending on attending Triton Regional High School for his freshman year, then Phillips Academy head coach Kevin Graber, now within the Chicago Cubs organization, approached White, looking for the ace pitcher to become a member of the Big Blue.
The decision to live at Phillips at the age of 14 years old was difficult, but prepared White for moments like these.
Ranked as the number 1 prospect in the class of 2023 for three years, White dominated competition in the Six Schools League, composed of big name schools like rival Phillips Exeter, St. Paul’s School, and Northfield Mount Hermon.
During his senior year, countless professional scouts began attending every game White pitched in, usually coming on Saturday’s. On May 6th, while going up against Phillips Exeter, the 6-foot-5 left-hander struck out 11 batters, wowing those in attendance with his 97 MPH fastball.
Scott Boras, one of the top agents in all of the MLB, has taken place as White’s advisor. With Boras as his agent, known for getting his clients lucrative deals, it was made known that the 18-year-old and his family had a price they were looking for, and were adamant on that.
White is committed to Vanderbilt, one of the top collegiate programs in the country. If he chooses to become a Commodore – which looks likely – White will have a legitimate chance to showcase his talents in the challenging SEC.
Draft wise, it wasn't a question if White had the talents to become an ace pitcher in the Majors, it was all about signability, and his desire to attend Vanderbilt, known for its rigorous academics.
If he ends up attending Vanderbilt and has a big career, he could get paid the same amount of money that he would have gotten now. Instead, White will have to wait two years before he is draft-eligible again.
Nonetheless, whatever White ends up deciding, he will make those in the Rowley community, Phillips Academy, and his family and friends proud.
You can follow Evan Applebaum on Twitter at @EvanApplebaum2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.