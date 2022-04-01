Phillips Andover junior Thomas White, the nation's top ranked pitcher in his high school class, has committed to Division 1 baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt University, he announced on Friday.
"I am beyond happy to announce my commitment to play baseball at Vanderbilt University. Thank you for the unwavering support from my family and friends. Thank you to Rusty Tucker and Legends Prospects as well as [Kevin Graber] and Big Blue baseball for helping me become the player I am today," White wrote on Instagram, referring to his club and high school coaches. "Huge thank you to Coach Corbin, Coach Baxter, Coach Brown and everyone at Vanderbilt for the opportunity to play for the most special program in the country!"
Vanderbilt is arguably the nation's top college program and has won two College World Series titles in the past decade, most recently in 2019. The Commodores recently completed $12 million worth of upgrades to their baseball facility and have produced a litany of big league stars, including pitchers Walker Buehler, David Price and Sonny Gray.
White becomes the latest standout with local connections to commit to Vanderbilt. Andover's Mike Yastrzemski — formerly a St. John's Prep star who now plays for the San Francisco Giants — once played at Vanderbilt, Methuen's Dom Keegan is currently a senior catcher for the Commodores and head coach Tim Corbin originally hails from Wolfeboro, N.H.
If White does attend Vanderbilt instead of signing a professional contract, he would join a loaded recruiting class that also features the nation's No. 1 overall recruit in outfielder Max Clark, top shortstop Braden Holcomb and fellow left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes.
White is currently the nation's No. 3 ranked prospect in the Class of 2023 according to Perfect Game and is projected as a potential top pick in next year's MLB Draft. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound lefty from Rowley has a fastball that touches 97 mph on the radar gun along with a devastating slider and changeup, and he has been regarded as a potential big leaguer since bursting onto the scene before his freshman year.
Heading into this spring White was by far the highest ranked uncommitted player from his class, and with his decision he now won't have to worry about the potential distraction as he enters his first full season of high school baseball.
Prior to this year, White's freshman year of baseball was lost due to the pandemic, and as a sophomore he was limited to only 16.2 innings. Due to Phillips' strict COVID-19 protocols, no spectators were allowed to watch White pitch, including scouts and even his own family.
White's final outing, and his only full-length start of the spring, was something to behold. In the team's season finale against Phillips Exeter, White pitched a complete-game shutout with 16 strikeouts over seven innings in a 1-0 win.
Phillips baseball is currently gearing up for the new season and recently returned from Florida, where White made two appearances against Team Ontario of Canada and Avon Old Farms.
This is a breaking news update. Check back later for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.