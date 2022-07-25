You don’t rack up baseball titles and crush it in the New England Prep School ranks like Kevin Graber has at Phillips Andover without some help.
So, it stands to reason that the coach beamed when his assistant, Chris Capano, earned the honor of National High School Baseball Coaches Association New England Region Coach of the Year.
“Chris’s true value to our baseball program comes off the field as much as on. He’s so connected to our players -- how they’re doing in the classroom, how they’re doing socially, what’s going on in their lives,” said Graber. “Coach Capano is universally revered by every player who’s come through our program, without exception.”
Capano came to Andover back in 2000 in the technology office and transitioned to the director of student activities in 2010.
He joined the baseball program in 2011.
“On the field, Chris is a bit of a wizard with rules, statistics, substitutions, and that sort of thing. I can’t tell you how many times during games I’ve proposed a complicated substitution or double-switch, and I’m just like, Chris, make it happen, and he does, and it’s always flawless and instantaneous,” said Graber.
“And Chris is 24/7 with baseball … At this point I couldn’t imagine coaching at Andover without Chris.”
BIG BLUE'S WHITE ON FIRE NATIONALLY
Big Blue lefty Thomas White of Rowley has scouts salivating all over the country right now, and he’s yet to begin his senior year in high school.
The southpaw, who has already committed to Vanderbilt, is a top prospect nationally for the 2023 MLB Draft.
He’s pitched at Fenway Park and Tropicana Field this summer, and he’s been nasty.
“After our high school season, an area scout said to me, ‘Easy first-round draft pick.’ Thomas has certainly cemented that notion this summer,” said Phillips coach Kevin Graber. “When all is said and done, I think Thomas is a generational talent. I haven’t seen anyone like him in all my years coaching pro, college, and now high school baseball.”
COREY TAKING OVER AT WINDHAM
Chris Corey talks adamantly about just fitting in and doing his job.
The 27-year-old has to be set to make some kind of area history when the upcoming school year rolls around.
Corey has been named a two-sport varsity head coach at Windham High School for the 2022-23 school year. He takes charge of the Jaguars’ golf team and will replace Cole Etten as the interim boys varsity basketball coach.
Even the most ardent area sports historian would have trouble digging up a two-sport varsity head coach at such a young age.
“I’m extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to it,” said Corey of the bump up from one year as the program’s JV coach. “I know the kids I coached on JV and I built great relationships with returners on the Windham varsity team. (That familiarity) in the program can only be helpful.”
A special education teacher at Windham, Corey is the son of former Salem High coach Andy Corey, who is now the superintendent of schools in the Hollis Brookline district.
Chris enjoyed a fine career as a player at Pinkerton Academy, Londonderry High and ultimately at Northern Essex Community College.
He was working at the school when Etten, who moved on to take an assistant position at Saint Anselm, needed a JV coach.
Windham went on to win the JV tournament title, and Corey was named JV Coach of the Year in Division I.
As a strategist, Corey plans to keep it pretty straight-forward.
“I enjoy playing to the kid’s strengths. Build relationships with the kids and we’ll go from there,” he said. “I thought Cole was a great influence. I really appreciate him. He had faith in me, and I appreciate that opportunity.”
Corey inherits a Windham program that made the playoffs this winter with a 9-9 mark and returns coaches’ honorable mention all-state choice Jack St. Hilaire.
LIGHTS OUT, TYLER
The recent three-point barrage and Twitter upheaval caused by Bradford’s Tyler Nelson for “The Nerd Team” in the $1 million war known as “The Basketball Tournament,” was so darn impressive, per usual.
(Search “The Nerd Team” on Twitter for all the video clips.)
It made me immediately think of a conversation about Nelson I heard back on April 30 at the home of EJ Perry IV during the recent NFL Draft.
The late Mike Muldoon and his buddy, former Andover High legend and Boston College hoop captain Ted Kelley were talking Tyler … and of course shooting.
“Tyler Nelson is an NBA level shooter, Mike!” Kelley was adamant, barking at his buddy.
“The kid is that good.”
Kelley should know shooters and NBA talent. He played with the likes of future pros Michael Adams and Jay Murphy at BC and basically faced pros every night in the Big East.
So when he talks hoop, I listen. You have to wonder if the folks in the NBA are taking note now.
