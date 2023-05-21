The Phillips Academy softball team hung up a 4-0 weekend to capture the Little East Tournament, held each year in Andover.
The Big Blue, improving to 17-3 on the year, knocked off St. Paul’s in the title game, 5-1.
Andover’s Fallon O’Connor was the tournament MVP, going 6 for 11 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs in the weekend. The senior also pitched three wins, posting a 1.40 ERA.
Methuen’s Kiley Buckley was 6 for 10 with a pair of doubles and eight runs scored. Lauren Mahoney of Andover was 4 for 10 with nine RBIs and a win in the circle. Both earned All-Tournament Team status.
Here’s a look at the weekend results:
Round 1
Brooks 12, Tabor 6
Nobles 13, BB&N 0
Phillips Andover 13, Phillips Exeter 3
St. Paul’s 12, Milton 1
Round 2
St. Paul’s 7, Brooks 4
Phillips Andover 13, Nobles 2
BB&N 5, Phillips Exeter 2
Tabor 13, Milton 3
Round 3
Nobles 11, Tabor 1
Brooks 4, BB&N 1
Semifinals
Phillips Andover 5, Nobles 3
St. Paul’s 10, Brooks 0
Championship
Phillips Andover 5, St. Paul’s 1
