Fourth Photo

Stanford-bound Kiley Buckley of Methuen helped Phillips Academy to the Little East tourney title this weekend.

 Courtesy Photo

The Phillips Academy softball team hung up a 4-0 weekend to capture the Little East Tournament, held each year in Andover.

The Big Blue, improving to 17-3 on the year, knocked off St. Paul’s in the title game, 5-1.

Andover’s Fallon O’Connor was the tournament MVP, going 6 for 11 with a pair of homers and eight RBIs in the weekend. The senior also pitched three wins, posting a 1.40 ERA.

Methuen’s Kiley Buckley was 6 for 10 with a pair of doubles and eight runs scored. Lauren Mahoney of Andover was 4 for 10 with nine RBIs and a win in the circle. Both earned All-Tournament Team status.

Here’s a look at the weekend results:

Round 1

Brooks 12, Tabor 6

Nobles 13, BB&N 0

Phillips Andover 13, Phillips Exeter 3

St. Paul’s 12, Milton 1

Round 2

St. Paul’s 7, Brooks 4

Phillips Andover 13, Nobles 2

BB&N 5, Phillips Exeter 2

Tabor 13, Milton 3

Round 3

Nobles 11, Tabor 1

Brooks 4, BB&N 1

Semifinals

Phillips Andover 5, Nobles 3

St. Paul’s 10, Brooks 0

Championship

Phillips Andover 5, St. Paul’s 1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you