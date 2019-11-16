Philly Dreadful: Eagles trending in wrong direction after pinnacle game vs. Pats

PHILADELPHIA — There was one play which defined Super Bowl LII.
The Philadelphia Eagles had the ball in the final seconds of the half, leading 15-12, fourth-and-goal from the Patriots’ 1.
With quarterback Nick Foles walking toward the tight end on the right side, yelling “instructions,” the ball was snapped to running back Corey Clement. He immediately broke to his left before pitching to tight end Trey Burton, who then rolled to the right side and easily tossed it Foles, who was uncovered.
It had a cute name, “The Philly Special.”
It was clutch, risky and gutsy, which pretty much defined the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.
The result and message was: We don’t fear you, New England.
If there was a cute name we could give the underachieving Eagles since their pinnacle moment it might be Philly Dreadful.
Fast-forward to 2019 and we’re left wondering if the Eagles, a year removed from their championship season, are like a lot of former champs.
One-hit wonders.
It is mid-November here in Philadelphia and the Eagles are already in “must-win” mode, 5-4 and out of the playoffs.
We are only 21 months removed from that epic performance, besting the favored Patriots 41-33, in Minneapolis.
Humbling loss
It was humbling around New England. It was arguably the worst defensive performance in Super Bowl history (the Eagles never punted). And they did it with a backup quarterback!
Offensive lineman Lane Johnson threw some gasoline on New England’s pain, publicly mocking Patriots players acquiescing to The Patriot Way, saying they acted like “bleeping robots,” play in fear, and, worst of all, don’t have fun.
Can you blame his bravado?
The Eagles had finally, finally, finally “exposed” the Patriots Dynasty, backed by national reports it was splintering at the top: owner Bob Kraft, coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.
And the Eagles were young, tough, brash and coached by a players’ coach, the ultra-confident Doug Pederson.
Or so they thought.
Here we are on Nov. 17, 2019, and the Patriots are – surprise! – the Patriots. And the Eagles are, according to the locals, in disarray.
As for last season, the Eagles, like most Super Bowl champs, suffered from the Super Bowl Hangover. It’s real. The bull’s-eye is there and tough to deal with.
They finished 9-7. They battled injuries (who doesn’t?). They suffered an embarrassing loss, 48-7, to the Saints as well as back-breaking losses to the Panthers (21-17) and Titans (23-20, OT), blowing two-TD leads.
Late in the season, quarterback Carson Wentz, who has gone from MVP candidate to “solid,” was deemed selfish by an unnamed teammate.
Team Turmoil
This season hasn’t been any better on and off the field.
Pederson and Wentz apparently are at odds. Pederson’s lack of structure has been questioned, anonymously, and publicly. Lane Johnson, of all people, said too many players are late to meetings.
Two low points were back-to-back road losses in Minnesota (38-20) and Dallas (37-10).
The first loss was highlighted by linebacker Zach Brown trashing Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins four days before the game. Brown was released the next day.
The Cowboys loss was precipitated by an indirect guarantee by Pederson, who said: “We’re going down to Dallas, our guys are gonna be ready to play. And we’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East. We control our own destiny. We’re right where we need to be.”
In the short term, the Eagles have rebounded with hard-fought wins against legitimate foes — at Buffalo (31-13) and Chicago (22-14) — before their two-week study session heading into today’s game with the Patriots (4:25 p.m., CBS).
The Eagles have needed those two weeks. They are nowhere near the complete unit they were in Minneapolis, ranking in the top four in points scored (3rd) and points allowed (4th) in 2017 compared to 13th and 19th in 2019.
Personnel issues
The also have personnel issues with their best running back, Jordan Howard, and their best wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, both probably out with injuries.
It got so bad that on Friday Jay Ajayi, who hasn’t played since his release by Philadelphia after last season, was brought into the facility and later signed, probably to play against the Patriots.
The Eagles’ decision-making is also in question. They could be paying for signing two, aging vets.
Running back Darren Sproles and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (3 years, $30 million) contributed very little and both are done for the season.
“One of the things we’ve done a good job here with is obviously coaching everybody, coaching all of our players, regardless of opponent,” said Pederson.
“(The Patriots are) a really good football team, a good defense. But regardless of that, we still have to coach and we will have to play the game.”
Doesn’t feel so Philly Special any more, does it?
Pederson on Pats: Better than ever
The last time Doug Pederson had two weeks to focus on the Patriots was Super Bowl LII. His Eagles won, 41-33.
“It’s one of these things where you keep watching them and it seems like they keep getting better. It’s a good football team,” said Pederson. “The thing is, as coaches, I think we spend so much time watching tape and diving into the Xs and Os that sometimes you can start second guessing yourself as a play-caller on certain things. Decisions you’re going to make in this football game.
“You just take it with a grain of salt really and just continue to pore over the tape. Maybe there is one last thing you might see or find that you can help your team on gameday. But, you get to know your opponent pretty well with two weeks of study.”
Both teams had bye weeks last week.
Commented
