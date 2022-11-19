LOWELL -- You could point to the fact that in both games the team without its lead running back lost in this mini-mega-series.
Or you might belabor the fact that it’s a chore to beat a quality football team twice in the same year.
In the end, according to coach Saint John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre, with the score tied at halftime, 7-7, the Eagles were just a little bit tougher than Central Catholic in Friday night’s Division 1 state semifinal.
“Just being physical (was the difference),” said St. Pierre, whose Prep offense mounted TD marches of 70, 73 and 39 yards in the second half to knock off the third-seeded Raiders, 28-7, here at Cawley Stadium.
“That’s how you have to beat these guys. You have to out-physical them. We rocked them pretty good in the second half.”
The Prep got the second-half kick and played like the Eagles were heading downhill, leaving Central helpless against the onslaught.
“I think when we lost to them in September, that just gave us an edge. I feel like we wanted it more,” said Andover’s Mikey Nabbout, senior nose guard for the Prep. “We were ready to fight. We were ready to die out here. We’re playing our hearts out now, especially this time of year. We’re playing for each other. It’s all family out here.”
Browne, who missed the September meeting between the clubs – in which the Raiders helded the Eagles to -11 yards on the ground – was the focal point of a run-first mix, finishing the night with 136 yards on 29 carries.
He plunged in for 3, 2 and 4 yards, helping Saint John’s shorten the game as it pulled into the lead. Central ran just three offensive plays in the third quarter.
By the time the Raiders had gotten a post-halftime first down, they were down three scores.
The first half had been a totally different story with both defenses calling the shots.
Each team had one huge play on offense. The Prep scored on a 28-yard halfback option pass from Browne to Steph Patrick. Central countered with a pretty 44-yard Blake Hebert-to-Mike Ryan TD bomb, accounting for the 7-7 stalemate.
Friday night’s result was a complete switch from Central’s 17-7 win back in Week 2. It was also an ironic reversal from the 2021 season. Last year, it was the Prep crushing the Raiders in September but falling in this same round of the playoffs on the same Cawley Stadium turf.
“They did a good job. They ran the ball well in the third quarter. They deserved the win,” said Raider coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We did well to get here, and I’m proud of the kids. They always compete hard. We competed hard tonight.”
Neither coach had an idea why it’s played out as it has. It just has.
“I have no idea. We’re a lot better now,” said St. Pierre, whose club now will be challenged by rival Xaverian on Thanksgiving and then meet Springfield Central in the state final at Gillette Stadium nine days later. “In September we started four offensive linemen making their first or second start ever, two sophomores, against a veteran group.
“We’re different at quarterback. We’re different at a lot of spots. We didn’t have Carson Browne at tailback.”
The win was the second straight over MVC elite company for the Prep, which a week ago knocked out previously unbeaten Andover.
Central was a bit shorthanded on Friday night as its lead running back, Matthias Latham, was very limited with an ankle injury.
Latham, hurt in last week’s win over Braintree, didn’t practice all week and played only defense against the Prep.
Central also had a couple other players leave with injury in what was an absolute physical battle with the Eagles, the most notable being Ryan, who took a huge (clean) shot by Patrick on the Raiders’ final possession and was forced to leave the game.
With Lawrence High looming on Thanksgiving morning, the Raiders aren’t left with much time to prepare and recover.
“We have a lot of regrouping to do. I have to see who can play,” said Adamopoulos, whose club fell to 8-3. “We got some guys banged up tonight. We have to piece together a group that can bounce back from this mentally. This one hurts.”
