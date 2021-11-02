Dan Dibella made “I Beat Burt” Contest history two weeks ago in this, his 25th year participating.
Winning a T-shirt?
“No, I’ve won lots and lots of T-shirts,” said Dibella, 79, of Methuen.
Dibella picked against the Patriots against the Cowboys on Oct. 17 in Foxborough.
“It was the first time I ever picked against the Patriots,” said Dibella, a Methuen High graduate in 1959.
It ended up being a smart “maiden voyage” as Dibella picked one more win than I did — I, of course, chose the Patriots! — and he was one of only six entries that picked more winners than I did.
Sundays in the fall are a big deal for Dibella, who has three sons — Marc, Kevin and Daniel — all of whom are huge Patriots fans.
Dibella worked for Microsemi in Lawrence for 50 years before retiring in 2009. He works out every day at Boston Sports Club in Methuen.
“We all love football and the Patriots,” said Dibella. “It wasn’t easy picking against them, but I had to. and it was worth it.”
Dibella said he has kept only a few of the T-shirts he has won over the years, distributing them to family and friends.
Dibella said his wife MaryAnn and grandchildren Brian, Jared, Connor, Ashley and Avery all have been gifted T-shirts from him.
“I look forward to beating you each week,” said Dibella. “It’s what brings me back every week.”
While Dibella picked against the Patriots once, it probably won’t happen again soon after their wins over Houston and the L.A. Chargers.
“I love Mac Jones,” said Dibella. “I can see he’s improving each week.”
Burt gets bludgeoned
I finished Week 8 at 7-7 and honestly feel lucky I picked seven winners.
This happens every single year. I get a little cocky and go upset happy. I picked the Bears to beat the 49ers, the winless Lions to beat the Eagles and the Jaguars to beat the Seahawks ... in Seattle.
Picking one upset? Fine. Go for it. I recommend everybody pick one upset a week, to make things interesting.
As is the case, I paid for my misgivings as an “I Beat Burt” rule — if you pick more winners and get the Patriots point total exactly (27), you win a T-shirt, waiving the 10 T-shirt maximum.
Well, this week there were 16 entries that did just that.
Congratulations.
Week 8 winners
Sandi Seglin of Methuen
John J Munro III of North Andover
Pat Archibald of East Hampstead, N.H.
James Grant of Haverhill
Chip DiPietro of North Reading
Bob Lang Jr. of Plaistow, N.H.
John Dias of North Andover
Robert Smith of Salisbury
Robert Casey of Hampstead, N.H.
Robert DiPasquale of Andover
Jim Dwyer of Salem, N.H.
Dave Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.
Mark Mazzone of Methuen
Vincent Puccio of Wilmington
Carol Dionne of Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.