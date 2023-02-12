Check the sights and sounds from AMC Methuen theatre when our executive sports editor Bill Burt brought 220 people -- most women over 70 -- to the famed "80 For Brady" movie in an event that was a true success.
Pictures from our '80 For Brady' day at the movies
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Our Linda': Andover murder victim had major finance job at local company
- UPDATE: DA releases names of 3 shot dead in Andover murder-suicide
- Parents hopeful in the face of serious injury to their son
- The Brady Bowl: Eagle-Tribune hosts senior women for movie viewing
- UPDATE: Lawrence mayor dismisses chief of staff after child pornography arrest
- Family mourns 21-year-old Methuen man
- Salem town manager remains under investigation
- Haverhill buying 36 acres to protect water supply
- St Augustine holds prayer service
- Underwhelming farm system rankings don't tell full story of Red Sox rebuild
Images
Videos
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Our Linda': Andover murder victim had major finance job at local company
- UPDATE: DA releases names of 3 shot dead in Andover murder-suicide
- Parents hopeful in the face of serious injury to their son
- The Brady Bowl: Eagle-Tribune hosts senior women for movie viewing
- UPDATE: Lawrence mayor dismisses chief of staff after child pornography arrest
- Family mourns 21-year-old Methuen man
- Salem town manager remains under investigation
- Haverhill buying 36 acres to protect water supply
- St Augustine holds prayer service
- Underwhelming farm system rankings don't tell full story of Red Sox rebuild
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.