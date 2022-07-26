LAWRENCE -- The second victory on Tuesday night, this one in the championship game of their own summer league, was one of many for Jesus Moore’s Lawrence High Lancers.
“We’ve had a lot of wins, we’re improving, we’re taking steps forward, that’s all that really matters here,” said Moore. “It’s just the summer. This doesn’t matter if we can’t put it together in the winter.”
Yes, Lawrence High knocked off Haverhill, 41-37, in the semis and followed with a title win over Worcester North, 59-58. But Moore knows the victories in the summer are much bigger when there’s no scoreboard involved -- especially here in the city.
“Not being able to play during Covid really hurt, not just my program but all Lawrence sports were hurt,” said Moore, who brought in some power teams to compete here in the summer. “It was evident last year how much we missed having things for the kids. I wanted to make sure we have something for our guys. They work every night, they’re here. It’s good getting the guys here.”
Lawrence High hoops -- fractions of a power point from the Division 1 state playoffs this winter -- embarked on a quest to not let that happen again.
The players are certainly coming along.
Big man Isaiah “Tobi” Ogunbare, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star in the winter, continues to progress by leaps and bounds.
Physical guard Mariusz Canery has been nothing short of unstoppable this summer. And others are emerging as they immerse themselves in the game with this team.
“Guys are taking steps forward. We’ve got a strong senior core. We’ve got a couple guys playing well. Guys are finding their roles and their niches,” said Moore. “Danny Reyes has been really essential, especially offensively as one of our main guys. Ryan Grunon is one of our senior captains, a true leader on both ends. Braylin Castillo is a tough kid, he’s 5-7 and gets every rebound.”
Canery had 23 points in the tussle with North, who knocked off Central Catholic in the semis to get to the title game. Ogunbare had 11 and the fiery Grunon knocked in three huge threes.
Earlier in the night against the Hillies, Lawrence survived some yeoman work by Jeremy Valdez and Alejandro Delgado, who combined for 26 points. Canery paced the Lancers in that one with 11.
Moore is fortunate enough to have a gaggle of friends and family -- his younger brother Felix is helping out on the summer staff -- to lead the offseason program.
Still, behind the scenes the coach is always busy, chasing down his athletes, escorting them to the various summer league games, making sure they have meals, whatever it takes.
It’s not easy, but the community/family lessons for the kids in the program now and who will be there down the road are priceless.
“It’s for these kids, they need this,” said Moore. “They’re why we’re here.”
