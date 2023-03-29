(Editor’s note: Each day we are honoring some of our area high school athletic trainers with this being National Athletic Trainers Month.)
Jamie Boudreau
Age: 50
Years at Pinkerton Academy: 21
Hometown: Weare, N.H
What do you love most about your job?: “What I love most about my job is working with student-athletes to get them back on the field after they have suffered an injury. It’s very rewarding to see them recover and enjoy playing their respective sport. I also enjoy working with our coaching staff.”
Why would you recommend this profession to young people?: “I would recommend this job to others if they have a passion for helping student-athletes overcome injuries and enjoy the nature of high school sports.”
Comments from coaches, school officials:
From Brian O’Reilly, varsity football coach/athletic director:
“For over 20 years, Jamie Boudreau has been the trainer with our football program and much of our success is directly attributable to his handling of training, injury identification, and proper rehabilitation of our athletes. While most now understand the immense importance of identifying and treating concussions in contact sports, Jamie was ahead of his time in leading our school to understand the significance in the early 2000’s. I am able to coach on Friday nights confidently with the knowledge that I have the best trainer in our state on my sidelines.”
Amanda Murphy
Age: 39
Years at Pinkerton Academy: 7. She has been certified and licensed to practice in New Hampshire for 16 years.
Where you grew up: “Sunapee, N.H., where I was a member of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams. It was there that I developed my love of sports. Our high school didn’t have an athletic trainer, so when I injured my knee and ankle I worked with a physical therapist to get back to playing. I had always wanted to pursue a career in medicine, but didn’t know what avenue I wanted to take. My physical therapist introduced me to athletic training and I was hooked. Athletic training allowed me to combine my love of athletics with medicine. It was the perfect opportunity for me. I went on to study kinesiology/athletic training at the University of New Hampshire.”
What do you love about your job?: “I love being an athletic trainer. I love being able to work with an athlete through the entire process of an injury. From emergency care and injury evaluation to treatment, rehabilitation, and return to sport. I get to be there for it all and experience the joy and accomplishment my athletes feel when they’re able to return to doing what they love. I am able to have a positive impact in the lives of my athletes, coaches and parents and that to me has been very rewarding.”
Comments from coach
From Steve Gaudreau, boys varsity lacrosse coach:
“Amanda continues to play an important role in the boys lacrosse program at Pinkerton. She is always willing to go the extra mile for our student-athletes and works tirelessly to try and keep them on the field. There is so much that Amanda does that goes unnoticed, but her actions have a big impact on our team. She has the best interest of our student athletes in mind, and is always there ready to step up regardless of the situation. I truly appreciate all of her hard work and dedication. All of our coaches and players are lucky to have the opportunity to work with her.”
