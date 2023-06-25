We have a champion in our midst. Make that a two-time champion … a two-time world champion.
Pinkerton Academy’s Tom Wall was quick to inform us that his assistant coach Hannah Neild had done it again.
Neild, the Astros’ assistant varsity softball coach under Wall, recently headed to Heraklion, Greece, where she led the United States Women’s Deaf Basketball Team to the World Championship for the second straight time.
“In the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, Hannah was the game high leading scorer in each game with 20, 23 and 27 points,” said Wall, noting that the US knocked off Ukraine in the title game, 88-52.
Neild should be a familiar face to some in these parts. The Litchfield, N.H., native played one year and averaged almost nine points a night for Merrimack College before transferring to Gallaudet University, a world-renowned university for students with hearing impairments.
Neild, who starred in both sports in both high school and college, is the varsity girls basketball head coach at her alma mater, Campbell High School, and works in educating the hearing impaired as well.
“I have known Hannah for many years and I admire her for who she is, what she is doing, for what has accomplished and for what she plans to do,” said Wall at Neild’s “Go Fund Me” page. “She is an asset to everyone she comes in contact with. Her dedication to others is unparalleled.”
LANCER BASEBALL WRAPUP
There was a bit of a learning curve for the Lawrence High baseballers this spring as former Lancer Alberto Abreu took over the program.
The Lancers finished at 7-13, hanging tough at 6-6 through 12 games before the rigors of a rugged MVC schedule finally took their toll.
Abreu should have a solid nucleus back next spring as first baseman David Manon (.471), centerfielder Carlos Rodriguez (.418) and Angel Castillo (.333) all had strong junior seasons.
Malvin Jimenez and Isaiah Romero will also be Lancers to watch in their junior seasons.
The losses to graduation will certainly impact the program.
Captain Steven Diaz (.446) was a rock behind the plate, and both he and middle infielder Jonathan Vega (.344) were four-year starters.
In addition, the pitching staff took major hits at graduation, so the Lancers will have their work cut out for them.
We’ve said it before. When Lawrence baseball is good, the Merrimack Valley Conference is better for it. Hopefully, things will be looking up.
GOLF CHATTER
Monday could be a big day for a few area junior golfers.
North Andover’s Jack McVeigh and Andover’s Zach Enners will be competing in the United States Junior Amateur qualifier. There are 83 players and four spots available in that one.
Andover’s Abby Zhu will be competing in the United States Girls Junior Amateur with 39 players battling for three spots.
Both events tee off on Monday at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Springfield. …
Atkinson amateur Mat Gover was the lone area player to survive the cut at the New Hampshire Open this past week.
Gover shot 71-70-73 – 214 (-1) to finish in a tie for 25th overall.
He was the low amateur in the field, a pretty solid accomplishment for sure. …
With both state opens in the book, it’s time to start getting geared up for the Mass Amateur at the Essex County Club and the New Hampshire Amateur at the Manchester CC.
They each begin on July 10. …
And one final note, Tuesday is a big day locally as Renaissance CC in Haverhill hosts the United States Women’s Amateur regional qualifier.
