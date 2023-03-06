DERRY, N.H. — Pinkerton Academy boys basketball has officially taken care of business. But this is where the job becomes even tougher.
“We’ve been to the state semis before,” said reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Anthony Chinn. “We’ve been there before, and we know what it’s like to lose there. We don’t want to lose their again. We don’t want the season to end in the Final Four again. We want to make the state championship.”
No. 2-seed Pinkerton opened Sunday night on a 23-2 run and never looked back, rolling past No. 7 Windham 77-55 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. The game was postponed a day due to Saturday’s snow storm.
“We came out and we weren’t going to take them lightly,” said Astro sharpshooter Sean Jenkins, who scored a game-high 19 points. “We wanted to get the lead early and slow everyone down. Getting the big lead was key in winning this game. We were moving the ball and doing the right things.”
The win earns Pinkerton a return trip to the Division 1 semifinals, to take on No. 3 Nashua North on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) The location is TBA.
The Astros advanced to the semis a year ago, falling to Trinity.
“It feels great to be headed back to the semis,” said Astro Tyrone Chinn. “But what matters is, we want to win it this time. We’re focused on getting that job done.”
It was Tyrone Chinn that set the Astros in motion on Sunday.
The speedy point guard knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner, then another from the right corner as the Astros opened the game on a 10-0 run. He then added a pair of layups, one with a nifty up-fake, to give Pinkerton a 32-6 advantage after a quarter.
“It was really the way the game worked out,” said Tyrone, who finished with 16 points. “They weren’t really guarding up, so I had open shots. That hasn’t been my go-to throughout the season, but if it’s open I’ll shoot it. We were getting out in transition because we’re a bigger and more athletic team. We were running, and that’s always our goal.”
In the second quarter, it was Jenkins’ time to take over. The senior opened the quarter with a pair of elbow 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, then added another three from the corner on the way to an 11-point frame, and the Astros led 45-24 at halftime.
“All the attention was shifted down to Jackson (Marshall), our big guy inside,” said Jenkins. “So I just have to do my job and knock down my shots. I was feeling it. Once I see a few go in, I just keep wanting the ball so I can take another.”
Pinkerton kept rolling after halftime. Anthony Chinn threw down a massive slam dunk, and erased any thought of a Windham rally with 11 of his 18 points after the break.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” said Anthony. “We like to play fast. When we’re out there running and making plays, that’s when we’re at our best. Our goal was to put the game away early, and we did for the most part.”
Windham continued to fight, led by Jack St. Hillaire (18 points).
But the Astros were too determined to earn another semifinal trip.
“Last year really got us ready to play in the semis,” said Jenkins. “We know how it feels, and what the atmosphere is like. We’re prepared for it this year. We’re going to come in hard and hopefully take the win.”
Pinkerton 77, Windham 55
Windham (55): Blake Dempsey 3-0-7, Jack St. Hillaire 6-4-18, Jack Kotrumbus 2-0-4, Ben Roy 1-1-3, Jack Murphy 3-1-7, Jack Begley 2-0-5, Jack Runde 4-0-8, Will Collins 1-0-3, Logan Runde 0-0-0, Bryan Desmarais 0-0-0. Totals 22-6-55
Pinkerton (77): Patrick Bienvenue-Cernuda 1-1-3, John Hill 0-0-0, Anthony Chinn 7-4-18, Tyrone Chinn 6-2-16, Sean Jenkins 7-0-19, James Wallace 0-0-0, Ethan Johnston 3-0-6, Christian Bradner 1-1-3, Quinn Hammer 0-0-0, Charles Ludden 1-0-2, Tyler Herland 0-0-0, Jackson Marshall 5-0-10. Totals 31-7-77
3-pointers: P — T. Chinn 2, Jenkins 5, Bradner; W — Dempsey, St. Hillaire 2, Begley, Collins
Windham (13-7): 6 18 12 19 — 55
Pinkerton (18-1): 23 22 12 20 — 77
