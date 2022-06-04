NASHUA — A late-season four-game losing streak might have led some observers to believe perennial power Pinkerton Academy would not be a factor in the 2022 Division I Boys Lacrosse Tournament.
Such a scouting report would be in error.
Pinkerton (11-8), seeded No. 6, opened tournament play with a 15-3 rout of No. 3 Nashua South (14-5) on Saturday, in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.
Just 10 days prior, Nashua South had knocked off Pinkerton, 7-3, to run the Astros’ losing streak to four games. It was believed to be the first win for South over the Astros in more than 20 years. The Panthers were unable to replicate the performance, falling behind 8-3 at halftime and 11-3 after three quarters.
“For us, I think it’s been a battle of trying to find consistency,” said Pinkerton coach Steve Gaudreau. “We’re capable of doing it, of getting it done. and to the credit of (the players), we’ve got a lot of guys stepping up. We’ve got seniors who see the end and understand they don’t want to see it stop.”
Ryan Lynch had five goals to lead the Pinkerton attack. Joey Gallo added four goals and had a pair of assists.
Goalie Curtis Michaud was rock-solid in net with 19 saves. Every time South looked to gather some momentum and make a run, Michaud came up with a huge save.
A major advantage in the victory was that Pinkerton enjoyed 20 more offensive possessions than Nashua South. That’s because faceoff specialist Cole Frank was a ridiculous 20-0 on faceoffs.
“It’s huge and (Frank) has been huge all year,” said Gaudreau. “Early on we were asking ourselves, “How are we not capitalizing more on this (faceoff) advantage?’ and you can see now that those extra possessions are actually turning into goals.”
The only faceoff specialist to get the best of the sophomore Frank this season has been Bishop Guertin’s JJ Murphy, a senior who will be playing Division 1 college lacrosse at Bryant in the fall.
“He’s good. But yeah, I’d definitely like to get another crack at him,” said Cole.
Cole will get his chance on Wednesday, when No. 2 seed Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton, (combined winners of the last 11 D-I state titles) meet in a semifinal showdown at Exeter High’s Bill Ball Stadium at 5 p.m.
Against Bishop Guertin, whom they lost to 16-4 last month, Pinkerton will need the type of relentless, balanced offensive attack they showed against Nashua South. The Astros fired 44 shots, with 29 on net against goalie Ethan Johnson (14 saves).
“This was a really good goalie we played today,” said Gallo. “We just made good passes and put the ball where it needed to be to put it in the back of the net.”
Pinkerton wasted no time seizing control of the game, with Matt Morrison scoring on the opening possession, just 59 seconds in. Frank won the ensuing faceoff, leading to a goal by Matthew Feole. Suddenly, the Astros had a 2-0 lead and Nashua South had yet to possess the ball.
Riley Spellman scored the first of his two goals off a feed from Lynch to push the lead to 3-0 midway through the first quarter.
Nashua South tried to mount a comeback, but any Panther momentum quickly vanished on goals by PA’s Lynch and Michael Uber to close the quarter.
Gallo’s first goal of the game came early in the second period and extended the Pinkerton lead to 6-1.
“We just came into this game really fired up,” said Gallo. “We were mad about (losing to Nashua South) three weeks ago. We were coming off a big win against Londonderry and we were just fired up.”
Pinkerton 15, Nashua South 3
Division I Quarterfinals
Goals: PA — Ryan Lynch 5, Joey Gallo 3, Matt Feole 2, Michael Uber 2, Riley Spellman, Matt Morrison, Colby Gagnon
Assists: PA — Joey Gallo 4, Colby Gagnon, Matt Morrison, Ryan Lynch, Michael Uber, Kyle Zirn
Saves: PA — Curtis Michaud 19
Pinkerton (11-8): 5 3 3 4 — 15
Nashua South (14-5): 1 2 0 0 — 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.